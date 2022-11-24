My View: Remembering a solemn road trip to honor a murdered president

The shock of President John F. Kennedy’s assassination, the succession of a new president, and the on-camera murder of the assassin was an injection of hyperreality for a nation not yet accustomed to the fast lane 59 years ago.

Five college kids learned President Kennedy would be lying in state in the Capital Rotunda and left the St. Bonaventure campus on impulse. As we approached Washington, D.C., the car radio carried the news about Jack Ruby gunning down Lee Harvey Oswald. These things happen in a fraction of a second, so fast that the present instantly becomes the past. Before realizing it, the future is present, and time seems unmanageable, out of control.

I think I am the only one of those five students still alive.

Ed Mason liked cars and owned a 1948 Pontiac sedan. Jim Leonard was a folk singer, Jim Daly a poet and John Hanchette a journalist, editor of the BonaVenture, the school newspaper. John died two months ago. One way or another, we five considered ourselves writers. We kept journals and I documented our trip as follows:

We broke silence around Scranton. “Why are we doing this?” John asked. “What d’ya mean,” Ed countered. “Something wrong with my driving?” Silence. “I dunno,” Jim Leonard volunteered. “We had to...” Jim Daly finished the sentence. “We have to do something.”

Police at the Mall said to park the Pontiac away from the Capitol. “The line is 58 blocks long,” the cop volunteered. The Washington Post reported 300,000 passed through the Capitol rotunda during 18 hours, on Nov. 24 and 25.

Standing in that line for 10 hours certainly could seem useless, unless you didn’t think it was, and you didn’t if you looked around. I have never been in such a polyglot of people, with common purpose: paying respects. Could it be respect to a spirit – and a fear that the spirit with the man would die?

Church bells chimed during the day, and an elegant, declaratively retired couple from Arlington, Va., dressed as if for worship, confidently identified the bells’ ecumenical locations. Time had slowed; moments stretched to allow memory to interpret and hold fast.

Immediately ahead of us in the line was a young woman with an infant, maybe a year old. They had flown from Dublin because that was the way it should be, she said, and now it was time to find a loo. She left the child with us and found her way back. The line moved slowly.

John Hanchette and I were classmates and good friends. He was best as an observer of the unexpected. He took note of what was not there. Where most would fit the world into tidy compartments, John was ready for change. He didn’t trust the status quo. He became a great investigative reporter for The Buffalo News, where a good number of Bonaventure grads also found voice early in our careers.

John and I shared our writing during the funeral weekend, and we later took care to mark this experience together, taking account of such as the old man who told us that at our age he had observed the death in Buffalo of President McKinley. We watched together the coffin emerge from the Capitol and heard the crowd's silence, except for the sound of people sobbing.

Then, as we headed away, a pastor outside an AME Zion storefront church invited us to join the congregation. “Share when moved to do so,” he said. We stayed for several hours.

John had a good sense of timing. After a proper silence, he suggested we sing “Over the Jordan.”