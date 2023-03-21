I used to enjoy watching my mom sew on her old Singer sewing machine. She created, altered and repaired many items. She was so relaxed as the machine whirred with an occasional clunk as she hit a random pin. She could magically transform a piece of fabric into a beautiful creation, and I was amazed at her accomplishments.

One might have thought I would have picked up some fine sewing skills from her. As it happened, my first sewing experience was in home economics class. We had to purchase fabric, elastic, lace and matching thread to make a half-slip. This seemed simple enough, I picked out pink fabric – pink was my favorite color. But somehow, as I was sewing the elastic on for the waistband, it kept slipping and the lace I tried to attach to the bottom for decoration wasn’t cooperating. The whole thing really left a lot to be desired.

It looked more like a rag, but when I brought it home, my mom told me how wonderful it was.

I still question if she was really talking about the slip. With her glowing compliments and praise, I was ready for the next challenge, which was a two-piece sailor suit. I remember the smell of the new fabric as I carefully pinned the tissue pieces to it and slowly cut everything out.

The top had a collar which proved to be a bit tricky, but it came out fine. The pants, on the other hand, were a different story. When I tried them on, the crotch reached up above my chest (Steve Urkel comes to mind). It was a defining moment for me; they were so awkward and uncomfortable, I swore I would never wear pants and – other than a pair of jeans I needed for an outdoor winter party and some leggings my daughters-in-law convinced me to try – I stand firm, No pants for me.

Eventually my confidence blossomed and I began sewing again a few years later. My mom helped me make some wrap around dresses and sun dresses and I even decided to make my own prom dress because I wanted something unique.

I chose a beautiful turquoise color that had a strap wrapped around my neck. It needed more lining because it was very sheer, and my chosen style was unfortunately a bit on the risqué side! Luckily the Apple Grove Inn was dark, with white fairy lights sprinkled throughout the trees, so all was fine.

In later years, I ventured into making a couple dolls for my nieces, as well as a few stuffed teddy bears, cats and dogs. Now, I mostly make catnip bags with help from my three cats, Pickles sits on the sewing machine trying to snag the finished bags to toss to Grover, who is on the floor patiently waiting. My third cat, Lizzy, is usually rolling around in the leftover catnip, totally oblivious. With help like this, it takes forever!

I recently found some of the dresses my mom either made or helped me make and they have a strange hold on me.

Why can’t I just donate or toss them? The styles have come and gone – believe, me, no one in the world would ever use or want them. Same holds true for all the doll clothes she made for my Barbie, Francie, Skipper, Midge and Tutti Frutti dolls.

At least with the doll clothes, my grand-girls and I spend hours playing with them and they giggle at the styles that were hip in the sixties. It brings me joy to see them touching doll clothes my mom lovingly made for me.

In memory and in these tiny outfits, my mom’s handiwork lives on.