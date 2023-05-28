We’re approaching that time again: when we see flags adorning some houses, when myriad sales are announced and when we set aside a few minutes to remember those who have died in uniform.

Those who served need more time to remember comrades who sacrificed it all; for those who paid the price to love their nation, it is much more personal. Some, like me, will need the time reflect on those deaths, to try to expiate the enduring guilt of our shameful relief that it was our buddies, and not us, filling the body bags.

Time may, indeed, heal wounds but it does little erase the scars resultant from those wounds, be they physical, emotional or moral.

Many from my generation have wrestled for more than half a century with that pain. Some of us went to war reluctantly. Others jumped at the chance. But all of us soon learned the universal truth of combat: We fight only for our own survival and for that of our comrades.

We all lived the same lives of fear and loneliness and despair. The big days of that time came when we got hot food, clean clothes or a chance to take a shower. We lived for lifelines from home: the letters that tethered us to the world we left behind, a world where we might have a chance to live a real life away from the blood, death and fire of the inferno surrounding us.

It’s been said that combat service is largely mind-numbing boredom punctuated by lethal intensity. The movies from which most Americans derive their notion of combat don’t do much to depict the former aspect. But the boredom, the filth, the fatigue, the hunger and thirst were as debilitating as bullets and booby traps.

Those who went into combat young would never be young again. They were forced to face their fragile mortality at a time when they should have been thinking about proms and college and girlfriends instead of knowing who to kill in an ambush. Instead of worrying about a chemistry class or a sociology quiz, they were patching up sucking chest wounds. They learned the inimical truth that the death of a friend is worse than killing an enemy.

Ernest Hemingway once referred to life in combat as “a way you’ll never be.” The unspoken caveat was “a way you were never meant to be.” While some died in the blink of an eye, others of us were slowly consumed by the guilt of having lived while so many died. We once thought ourselves lucky for having survived, but then we realized that only the dead are truly at peace. The living suffered the slow, silent, karmic disaster of minds unable to dispatch the dreams and unable to mute the memories. They learned the cataclysmic truth of combat – that there are always worse things than dying.

To those who properly observe Memorial Day, keep the image of the soldier in mind. To those who visit cemeteries to decorate the graves of those at peace, remember those still suffering from the ravages of combat. To all who see the flags on graves, remember those flags recognize those who have paid the blood tax to live in our country.

The old adage that there are no atheists in foxholes might be true but it is just as true that it took a long time to get over the anger at God for allowing us to endure that kind of devastation.

Still, a prayer is in order for those we remember, a prayer that our lives might stand in silent salute to our absent comrades.