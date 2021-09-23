My View: Religious sisterhood slowly fading away

When the sisters arrived from Europe in the 19th century, they brought with them many accouterments of the “old country,” including those odd, anachronistic habits. The clothing was that of widows and made the sisters invisible as they went about their work. In this country, sisters were always recognizable; the habit immediately identified them. When, in the 1960s, the Catholic Church called for opening the windows to let in the fresh air of the modern world, the traditional habit went out those windows; once again, sisters could go about their work unnoticed. But, perhaps, some of the mystique went away, too.

And so today, “sister” is remembered as someone’s erstwhile teacher or nurse, or some quaint anachronism or the only remaining politically correct target of lampoon. Is God calling fewer women or are we not answering the text or email?

Beyond the ministry is the experience of community, shared prayer and a sense of the transcendent in life. This generation of young people is desperately looking for all of those; maybe we need to name this search as vocation.

Many of the institutions that used to be staffed by sisters have been handed over to wonderful, inspired lay people who carry on the special charism of the founders. Someday, there may be no more of us.