My View: Religious sisterhood slowly fading away

The other day I read the obituary of a religious sister who had passed away. The write-up noted that she had taught in numerous schools around the Diocese of Buffalo, then had given service to her religious congregation, and, at age 83, had worked as a volunteer visiting the sick in area hospitals. She died leaving numerous nieces and nephews and her sisters in community.
She represents the scores of religious sisters who labored in schools and hospitals, cleaned and fed the children in Father Baker’s orphanage, conducted religion classes, tutoring, music lessons after teaching all day, and followed a strict schedule of prayer and housework in between.
The women religious have, for at least two centuries in this country, been the workforce of the Catholic Church. They have no retirement age, pension, or guaranteed income to fall back on. They have received a “stipend,” often a few dollars a day for their work in the various ministries of the church, and now find themselves having to sell their motherhouses to survive. In fact, numerous religious congregations have simply merged or gone out of existence in the past 25 years.
In 1965, there were more than 180,000 women religious in the United States. Today, there are fewer than 50,000 and their median age is somewhere north of 83. What happened?
Life in a religious congregation in the early 1900s was something of a women’s movement. With self-determination, orders of women religious founded schools, hospitals, colleges, shelters for the homeless and immigrants, soup kitchens and orphanages. The 1960s brought a new women’s movement, opening opportunities that previously had not existed. The great drop in numbers came as women realized that they could do ministry without having to enter a religious congregation.
When the sisters arrived from Europe in the 19th century, they brought with them many accouterments of the “old country,” including those odd, anachronistic habits. The clothing was that of widows and made the sisters invisible as they went about their work. In this country, sisters were always recognizable; the habit immediately identified them. When, in the 1960s, the Catholic Church called for opening the windows to let in the fresh air of the modern world, the traditional habit went out those windows; once again, sisters could go about their work unnoticed. But, perhaps, some of the mystique went away, too.
And so today, “sister” is remembered as someone’s erstwhile teacher or nurse, or some quaint anachronism or the only remaining politically correct target of lampoon. Is God calling fewer women or are we not answering the text or email?
Beyond the ministry is the experience of community, shared prayer and a sense of the transcendent in life. This generation of young people is desperately looking for all of those; maybe we need to name this search as vocation.
Many of the institutions that used to be staffed by sisters have been handed over to wonderful, inspired lay people who carry on the special charism of the founders. Someday, there may be no more of us.
The truth is that we remaining sisters aren’t just languishing waiting for the end. We still labor in various works, we are still creating and staffing new ministries, and we soldier on in service to the people of God. We look forward to new ventures and new challenges. We celebrate our vitality and our life together. We say thanks to our past and yes to our future.