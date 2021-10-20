My View: Refugees move Buffalo toward a one-world city

As much of the larger geopolitical world becomes more divisive and fragmented with many borders crossroads of exile and violent engagement, Buffalo and Erie County are moving toward becoming a “one-world city.”

As the minority Rohingya Muslims head for the Bangladesh border, trying to escape the wrath of the once again military-controlled Myanmar, Buffalo is about to welcome more than 400 Afghan refugees who, having sided with the U.S. military against the Taliban, were able to escape with only the clothes on their backs.

And it’s not uncommon now to see stylish covered Muslim American women among us as well as children from the Republic of Congo in colorful fabrics, especially in the burgeoning Black Rock neighborhood that is rising out of an industrial knockout to become a contender again.

As some refugees from northern Africa lose their lives trying to cross the Mediterranean to get to Spain, Buffalo has become home, with the help of U.S. embassies overseas, to refugees from Bhutan, Eritrea, India, Russia (Jews and Pentecostals), Somalia and Yemen.