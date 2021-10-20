My View: Refugees move Buffalo toward a one-world city

As much of the larger geopolitical world becomes more divisive and fragmented with many borders crossroads of exile and violent engagement, Buffalo and Erie County are moving toward becoming a “one-world city.”
As the minority Rohingya Muslims head for the Bangladesh border, trying to escape the wrath of the once again military-controlled Myanmar, Buffalo is about to welcome more than 400 Afghan refugees who, having sided with the U.S. military against the Taliban, were able to escape with only the clothes on their backs.
And it’s not uncommon now to see stylish covered Muslim American women among us as well as children from the Republic of Congo in colorful fabrics, especially in the burgeoning Black Rock neighborhood that is rising out of an industrial knockout to become a contender again.
As some refugees from northern Africa lose their lives trying to cross the Mediterranean to get to Spain, Buffalo has become home, with the help of U.S. embassies overseas, to refugees from Bhutan, Eritrea, India, Russia (Jews and Pentecostals), Somalia and Yemen.
For those who have been able to afford it during the social and economic trials of the pandemic with confidence that everyone dining “in” has been vaccinated, it has been a privilege to be able to dine out in Hispanic, Indian, Thai and Vietnamese restaurants, not just fast-food drive-thrus.
A number of NGOs, churches, the Jewish Federation and the exemplary work of the International Institute have made our internationalism possible. These organizations have contributed greatly to the city’s rebirth with respect both to population growth and diversity.
Buffalo became an industrial powerhouse on the backs of hard-working German, Italian, Irish and Polish immigrants in earlier generations, so it’s a renewal of that legacy with many newcomers adding high-tech and medical skills. It’s too early for a neo-1901 Pan-World Exhibition on the waterfront with abandoned grain elevators painted with the flags of many countries, but there is a glimmer of possibility, like the Toronto skyline on a cloudless night.
Buffalo is historically a city of ethnic diversity that celebrates that legacy with many festivals, some better known than others: German, Hellenic, Italian, Irish, Polish.
We take pride in those expressions of cultural richness, and we can add to that self-esteem by knowing that as many as 30 languages are spoken in the City of Good Neighbors. It’s appropriate in this sense that the distinguished visiting writers series is called Babel.
As the lives of new immigrants and political exiles find new economic, religious and social freedoms in America when the country is most faithful to its origins as a “new” world, so those whose family histories have been established and who have prospered for a few generations should continue to help make Buffalo a port of safe call as it was in 1880-1914.
Martin Luther King Jr. had a “dream. His dream has not been realized, but his projection of a better future for African Americans has made one imaginable.
Buffalo’s step toward greater unity in the City of Good Neighbors has a long way to go, just as America has much to make up for, but we’re moving in the right moral direction.
The great Irish poet William Butler Yeats says, “In dreams begin responsibilities,” and Robert Frost (who gave a reading at Buffalo’s Twentieth Century Club in 1921) says, “Something there is that doesn’t love a wall.”
Let’s tear down as many as possible.
