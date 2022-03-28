My View: Reflecting on lessons from strong women

Early in my career as a special education teacher, fate stepped in and provided me with another female role model. There was something about my school principal to which I was immediately drawn. She was genuine and possessed a caring nature and strong, decisive personality. She made me want to be the best version of myself, and, early on, I decided I wanted to follow in her footsteps and become a school administrator.

From there, I climbed the corporate ladder at a relatively young age, beginning my first principalship at age 29. I worked hard to achieve the level of executive officer just two years later. Looking back, I am thankful for the strong women, in particular my mom and my mentor, who have given me the courage and confidence to keep climbing and forced me to strengthen my foundation during challenging times. Because of them, I feel I have broken through “the glass ceiling” and advanced my career beyond what I ever thought was possible.

I’m constantly reminded that challenges do not just exist in the corporate world, though, and my most important work takes place within the walls of my home. My sons are my world, so the real challenge is not what I can or cannot do in my career, but how to balance those goals with being the best mother possible.