My View: Reflecting on lessons from strong women

As we celebrate Women’s History Month, it is important to reflect on the legacy and celebrate the achievements of the courageous women who paved the way for us. I have been given the gift of being raised, mentored and taught by incredible women, and I have wanted to emulate them from a young age.
From my earliest memory, I believed my mother could do anything. Through her, I grew up believing that opportunities are limitless. I watched her build a small business up through hard work and expertise. She was able to balance working seven days a week with raising my sister and me, and was still present at every practice, school event and bedtime story.
I remember her saying “we will figure it out” with any dream or idea I shared with her. She taught me to be kind to others above everything, to embrace their differences, and always be there for the kid who was sitting alone. These qualities pushed me toward a career in education; I made it my goal to be there for the students who were most vulnerable and challenged, and, with that, came a sense of pride and purpose I never expected.
Today, I have an even greater appreciation for the qualities my mom instilled in me. As a mom of two young boys myself, I try to instill in them the same work ethic and “caring gene” I grew up with.
Early in my career as a special education teacher, fate stepped in and provided me with another female role model. There was something about my school principal to which I was immediately drawn. She was genuine and possessed a caring nature and strong, decisive personality. She made me want to be the best version of myself, and, early on, I decided I wanted to follow in her footsteps and become a school administrator.
From there, I climbed the corporate ladder at a relatively young age, beginning my first principalship at age 29. I worked hard to achieve the level of executive officer just two years later. Looking back, I am thankful for the strong women, in particular my mom and my mentor, who have given me the courage and confidence to keep climbing and forced me to strengthen my foundation during challenging times. Because of them, I feel I have broken through “the glass ceiling” and advanced my career beyond what I ever thought was possible.
I’m constantly reminded that challenges do not just exist in the corporate world, though, and my most important work takes place within the walls of my home. My sons are my world, so the real challenge is not what I can or cannot do in my career, but how to balance those goals with being the best mother possible.
As I am writing this, I am plagued with thoughts of pink-eye and ear infections, while working through a New York State application to relocate several school buildings. The daily balancing act of motherhood and a career can often get overwhelming. But, because I have a strong support system of like-minded, positive women, I know I can get through life’s highs and lows.
During Women’s History Month, I encourage young women to consider their own support network. Is it reliable? Is it consistent? Does it provide the strength necessary to push through tough times?
It is these things, these life lessons, that I hope can help young women professionals strive to be the best versions of themselves and turn their own dreams into reality.