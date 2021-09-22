My View: Reeling in the years at a 50th class reunion

What was I getting myself into? I hadn’t seen any of these people in 50 years, I didn’t live in the city or county where I had gone to high school, and yet, I was drawn to the idea of helping to plan a 50th reunion.

It wasn’t even my idea. One of the few people from high school with whom I was in regular contact had asked me via social media if I’d be interested. Sure, I responded. I didn’t think about how much work would be involved. Nor did I think about the challenges of planning an event one year in the future and not living anywhere near the location. The fact that a global pandemic had just been announced and life was closing up didn’t dissuade me.

Instead, I started to think about the possibilities. I was always proud of being from Mount Vernon High School. Mount Vernon, in Westchester County, is a small but densely populated city (70,000 people packed into four square miles). We could walk everywhere and frequently did. My elementary school, through eighth grade, was only about a mile away.

The high school had a diverse population and I met people with different religions and races and, even more importantly, I had friends who were different from me. In high school I noted the talents of people in the arts and music and knew how smart some of my friends were and wanted to learn how they had all done in life.