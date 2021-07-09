My View: Rediscovering the joys of road tripping

The walk through the beautiful city campus of the University of Scranton was outstanding. The university was welcoming the class of 2025 for orientation. Besides taking me back to my own college orientation many decades ago, I liked thinking about some of these young people living to see the next century. As I looked at their bright, young faces, I wondered what their lives and world would be like then.

Another highlight was seeing the restored Lackawanna Train Depot, built in 1908. So much to see and it conjures thoughts about the lives that passed through the magnificent, masterfully restored building almost 120 years ago.

As to family restaurants along the way? We enjoyed just the type of restaurants we like in Tully and Cortland, N.Y., and in Scranton.

In Tully it was the Elm Street Café, where I was very surprised to see real mashed potatoes on the menu. The Cortland Diner offered breakfast or lunch; everything we had was good. The waitress had the most welcoming smile I have ever seen and the service was quick and efficient.

In Scranton we were delighted to find Abe’s Kosher Delicatessen, a short walk from our hotel. The menu was extensive with many vegetarian and vegan choices. We had breakfast there and went back for lunch.