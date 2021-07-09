My View: Rediscovering the joys of road tripping

An anniversary was coming up. We are in, or maybe not, post-Covid times. There are no New York State travel bans, restrictions were easing, the weather in June was lovely, so we planned a short car trip.
We enjoy road trips but hadn’t ventured forth on one for 18 months. Where to? We chose Scranton, Pa. No, not because it is President Biden’s birthplace, but because it is a distance of about 256 miles from us and is a rather small (population 77,000) city. It seemed an easy, but somehow rather daring, adventure due to not really knowing what to expect on road trips now.
We like to stop at family-style restaurants, not the chains, when we travel. Would we find many open? Would the hotels be mostly empty; would the pools and exercise rooms in them be open? Masks required or not? Those were the uncertainties.
One of the sure things in our part of New York State that I had forgotten and was quickly reminded of is the beauty of the landscape at this time of year around I-90 and I-81. On a lovely day, the lush, varied shades of greenery, rolling hills, topped by bright, blue sky and crisp white clouds was greatly appreciated.
Another enjoyable constant for me of travel is the pleasure of seeing people out enjoying themselves – something absent from the last 15 months. My favorites are the family groups traveling and the young adults. Their joy and excitement in their adventures is almost contagious. I also always like seeing diverse groups of people.
The walk through the beautiful city campus of the University of Scranton was outstanding. The university was welcoming the class of 2025 for orientation. Besides taking me back to my own college orientation many decades ago, I liked thinking about some of these young people living to see the next century. As I looked at their bright, young faces, I wondered what their lives and world would be like then.
Another highlight was seeing the restored Lackawanna Train Depot, built in 1908. So much to see and it conjures thoughts about the lives that passed through the magnificent, masterfully restored building almost 120 years ago.
As to family restaurants along the way? We enjoyed just the type of restaurants we like in Tully and Cortland, N.Y., and in Scranton.
In Tully it was the Elm Street Café, where I was very surprised to see real mashed potatoes on the menu. The Cortland Diner offered breakfast or lunch; everything we had was good. The waitress had the most welcoming smile I have ever seen and the service was quick and efficient.
In Scranton we were delighted to find Abe’s Kosher Delicatessen, a short walk from our hotel. The menu was extensive with many vegetarian and vegan choices. We had breakfast there and went back for lunch.
I used the exercise room at the hotel, but the best parts were the pool and the whirlpool. I love to swim (OK, mostly float) and hadn’t been able to do that for so long. The whirlpool was so relaxing after a long day of walking around the city.