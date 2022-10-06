My View: Rediscovering an long-lost college friend after his passing

It was a small line of black type on page 40 of The BonaVenture, the slick four-color magazine addressed to alumni and friends of St. Bonaventure University. One line. Buried in a mass of type. Starkly, it brought news that was simultaneously sad and electric, casting new light on decades-old memories, and imparting deeper meaning to reflections tucked away under years of the broken contact that each of us had thought of as “our separate lives.”

The line: Detlef J. Frank, ‘64. The meaning: My college roommate had died.

Over decades, we had lost track of each other. This happens. However, what was hidden by the passage of time proved to be only a partial eclipse, reemerging now with new focus on memories that had defined two lives that had grown apart for far longer than the four years spent together at St. Bonaventure.

Sifting through the memories, I rediscovered my roommate and some of the coincidences that had forged our relationship.

Over the years, I had tried to locate Detlef without success, but now, thanks to the internet, I was able to make contact with a daughter Nadja and his spouse, Ann. We traded stories and photos. Our telephone conversations were not strained, but embraced memories, stories and laughter. They opened a warm and endearing vista on a relationship never permanently closed.

Detlef and I had each regaled our respective families with tales of old, some of which were certainly true! It was in this telling that, though unbeknownst to us, our personal bond had remained unfrayed. In Room 331 of Falconio Hall and later in Deveraux Hall, we had formed an unlikely alliance. Detlef emigrated here from Germany as a child when his father was recruited by the U.S. Air Force for research work.

His Bavarian roots were his pride. While I and other classmates frequently wore Bermuda shorts in warm weather, Detlef favored his grey lederhosen. A first-generation American, I relished surprise pasta dinners from home awash in Sicilian red sauce. In truth, Detlef came to love the pasta sauce my mother prepared, while I could never fit into lederhosen.

Photos Detlef had saved from our graduation from St. Bonaventure, however, bore witness to the contemporary degree of our similarity at that time. We each wore three-button suits, thin ties and shirts with tab collars.

Among the photos I had saved was a snapshot of Detlef, me and classmates stuffed into a dorm room. Detlef’s jaw was wrapped in white bandages, having been surgically wired after he broke it playing intramural softball. He was decked out in lederhosen, of course. I shared this yarn with his family, as well as recollection of the aging, imported German car Detlef nicknamed “Otto the Auto.” They told me stories about his life-long love of soccer, a sport he played at St. Bonaventure. After service in the Peace Corps and attendance at graduate school, he continued playing the sport he loved and also became a distinguished soccer referee. He played soccer in Ohio into his 70s. His team won the first national soccer tournament for men over 70.

His family also shared a favorite photo of Detlef in his later years, sporting an explosion of white hair and white beard. He loved to dress as Santa Claus to entertain children, they related. While I struggled to imagine my college roommate awash in white hair, I can easily imagine the fun and joy he experienced playing Santa because I, too, love to annually don the stuffed red suit. We were indeed kindred spirits that time couldn’t quell.