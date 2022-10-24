My View: Reconnecting with ancestors in an ancient Italian village

My grandfather, Joseph Apruzzese, was born in 1893 and emigrated to America when he was 16 years old. He used to tell us stories of his village, on the hill overlooking the Adriatic Sea, called Vico del Gargano. His son Michael, my father, always regretted that he had never gone to Italy to see his father’s village.

A year after my father’s death, I came to Italy to see my daughter, who had moved near Genoa two years ago with her Italian husband. Helped by her fluency in Italian and stick shifts, we drove the winding road from the coastal highway, off the typical tourist path, into the hills of the Gargano mountains. Vico, located in Puglia on the spur of the Italian boot, is famous for its production of olive oil and believed to have been founded in the 900s. Vico is nicknamed the “village of love” because its patron saint is St. Valentine, who was chosen to protect the citrus groves during the winter month of February.

Words cannot express the feeling of being in my grandfather’s ancient village.

I wore my father’s favorite hat and felt his spirit with me as I walked along the winding cobblestone streets of my grandfather’s childhood town. I wanted to soak in the feeling of history, tradition and inheritance.

Old Town, on the outside, appeared to be the same as when my grandfather lived there. Within the stone castle walls, buildings kept their historic integrity on the outside with modern renovations on the inside. Most have been converted into private residences or B&B’s. Cafés, shops and churches line the narrow streets.

I found the small apartment where my grandfather was born and pictured his parents and their three sons, Giuseppe, Vincenzo and Pasquale, living in the probable two-room space. I lit candles for my father and grandfather at the 14th-century church where we believed my grandpa had been baptized. I walked down the hill to the ancient spring-fed fountain surrounded by woods. I ran my fingers along the tiles of the well where my great-grandmother washed clothes.

Coincidently or with universal synchronicity, it was the Feast of St. Michael, my father’s name. It was very emotional to imagine my grandfather as a boy, possibly walking in the religious procession on the streets of the old town where I was now walking. The unexplainable energy of bringing my father’s spirit to his roots on the day of his namesake’s feast could not be denied.

This was not my first visit to Vico. Years ago, I had reconnected with cousins in the area. This visit was more of an opportunity to step back in time with my dad and grandfather. I slowed down and absorbed the ambiance of just being there. I journaled about my feelings and remembered my grandfather and the stories he told. I showed my father (via his hat) the places his father had walked and played in the time before coming to America with a borrowed $50 in his pocket.

Grandpa had worked in the coal mines, served in World War I, then became a plasterer in Cleveland, where he met my Sicilian grandmother, and my father and aunt were born. In later years, the family moved to the valley outside Los Angeles, where grandpa built a ranch of fig, plum and olive trees. It was my first home. In Vico, gazing out over the olive groves toward the sea, inhaling a citrus scent and hearing the language of my ancestors, I felt a homecoming.