My View: Reconnecting with a mentor after more than three decades

I was a 35-year-old first-time college student when I met Keith Elkins, professor of English at Empire State College. To say I was nervous that day would be an understatement.

At that time ESC was a relatively new concept geared toward older learners who wanted to further their education but were unable to attend daily classes. Students were assigned course mentors and learning contracts. You were required to successfully complete specific assignments within a certain length of time to receive the college credits for that course.

Since I was a would-be writer and had actually published a couple of articles, taking an English course on my way to a bachelor's degree was a no-brainer.

In 1978, the college was located in Rockwell Hall on the SUNY Buffalo State campus. As I walked down a long corridor to my newly assigned mentor’s office, I heard the sound of booming laughter coming from the end of the hallway. That laugh belonged to Elkins and the deep voice that went with it echoed down the corridor and remains a fond memory all these years later.

We hit it off right from the start and when he learned I was interested in theater he encouraged me to do an internship at the former Playhouse Theater where he was a member of the acting company. That internship awarded me four college credits and a $75-a-week stipend for running the box office. He arranged for me to take a playwriting course with the late Emmanuel (Manny) Fried. And I even took a four-credit acting class that ended in a live performance onstage at Buffalo State. Those years laid the foundation for a long and satisfying career in the nonprofit sector.

I got my degree and moved on. Years passed, and, as usually happens, we lost touch. Then one day, some 35 years later, I saw a flyer for an event sponsored by a senior citizens organization in the Southtowns. It was for a staged reading by a group called the Brainstormers. To my surprise, Elkins was listed as one of the actors who would be presenting. I heard him before I saw him – the same deep voice and booming laughter resonating from across the large room as he stood talking to some audience members before the performance. Afterward I approached him and told him who I was. I’m not sure if he remembered me at first but as we spoke, he made the connection.

He told me he was enjoying retirement and had founded the Brainstormers with fellow actors as a way to engage older adults and remain active in a positive way. All the skits in the Brainstormers repertory were written by the actors themselves. I asked if I could submit a skit. Though I felt like I was back in class writing a paper and wasn’t sure it would make the grade, I became a Brainstormer that day.

In the 10-plus years since, I’ve written two Brainstormers scripts that are included in the group’s extensive repertory. Keith is in his 90s and still actively participating. The Brainstormers have presented to senior organizations, nursing homes, women’s clubs and other venues all over Western New York.

All of us remember someone from our past who played a positive role in our lives. Elkins is one of those people for me. To be able to reconnect so many years later and then share a positive pursuit is one of those rare gifts you never expect but are grateful to have received.

Thanks, Keith. May your voice and laughter continue to boom!