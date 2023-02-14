“Thank you for your service.” This simple phrase is being used a lot lately to recognize veterans wherever they may be.

The baseball cap is the key. Many wear a cap representing their military affiliation. And the phrase is a simple act of kindness to those who served. My husband’s cap is that of a Vietnam veteran and he’s often recognized and acknowledged by strangers, even small children.

While shopping one day, a little boy about 6 years old was in a store parking lot helping his mom and dad with the groceries. When he spotted my husband’s cap he came to attention and gave him a salute. His little brother, still in the shopping cart followed big brother’s lead and did the same. It was adorable and so respectful from such young people.

Sometimes two vets will give recognition to each other in passing with just a nod. Others might say “Welcome home.” And then there are the individuals who stop and ask questions.

“What division were you in?” “What year did you serve and where were you stationed?” I enjoy listening to the camaraderie. Many also learned a trade that helped them acquire employment when they returned.

Years ago, when the Vietnam vets were coming home, there was no admiring recognition as there usually is today. Many people protested the fact the United States was involved in this war. Vietnam vets were looked down upon. But they participated in that war through no fault of their own.

Most were drafted, had basic training and then were sent overseas. And those who dodged the draft fled to Canada. At least today the ones who served are being recognized for that service. We visited the Vietnam Memorial in Washington, D.C., years ago and it takes your breath away to see all the names on the wall of those soldiers who paid the ultimate sacrifice.

Our daughter lives in Hershey, Pa., and we visit often. On one occasion we decided to have dinner at Applebee’s. During our meal, the waitress approached and told us that the man in the next booth paid for our dinner. She had instructions to give us a note after he left the restaurant. The note was written on a napkin and folded like an American flag triangle and read as follows: “From a VET to another VET. Thank you for your service. Also thank you to your family for enduring that sacrifice with you. Joe H.”

He must have seen my husband’s cap.

I wish Joe H. could have stayed to see the emotion on our faces and the tears in our eyes. I would like to have thanked him personally for his kindness and generosity and for the time he spent in the military as well.

I would have told him that my husband had a tough year in 2022 and was on a feeding tube for two months and now enjoys eating real food and eating out at a restaurant again. I would also like to tell Joe H. that I have a box with memorable items and his napkin note now has a special place in that box and in our hearts.

I wrote a letter to the restaurant in hopes that Joe H. is a regular customer and the waitress would recognize him and convey our sentiments to him.

Sadly, there always seems to be a war going on somewhere on this earth. Some will die and the survivors will live to tell their stories. They can be identified by their cap.

Remember when you see them to thank them for their service.