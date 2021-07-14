My View: Re-entry anxiety after the Covid pause

Having survived so much in a short period of time has left me with a renewed outlook on life. Some days I’m stronger and more confident than ever before. But there are dark days too where I fear getting roped back into the depths of hopelessness and fatigue I faced. I find myself piecing together versions of what our lives will look like in two months, afraid to trust the certainty of the future. Our daughter will hopefully be back in school. My husband’s remote work status is still undecided. My employer is expecting a full return to the office come August.

When I recently visited my office, I ran into a colleague whom I hadn’t seen since March 2020. “Oh! Are you back?” she excitedly asked me. I stood in silence for a moment before responding “not yet.” I’m realizing some of us may never be “back.” Those pre-pandemic versions of ourselves may no longer exist.

Some of us don’t want to be “back.” We don’t want this new life we’ve become accustomed to ripped from our arms. We don’t want to be away from the children we’ve lived and breathed 24/7 for over a year. We don’t want the hustle and grind culture. We have already endured and adapted to endless expectations in a year. Many of us have proved that this new work arrangement is effective. It gives us greater balance, autonomy and happiness.

Be mindful of your employees and colleagues as we transition out of this alternate world we’ve grown accustomed to. Not everyone is ready to bow down to the old norms. Remember that many of us have just crossed the finish line of the longest, most arduous, proverbial marathon of our lifetimes. Perhaps handing out some flexibility and compassion to your weary workforce could reap greater benefits than the cold, steely reward of sitting in an office while our dreams dance outside the windows.