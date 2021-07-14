My View: Re-entry anxiety after the Covid pause

I have unusually clear memories of the last day I sat in my office prior to the pandemic on Friday, March 13, 2020, fully expecting to return to my desk the following Monday. Like many of you, I did not.
I have since visited my office sporadically during the past 16 months. The first time was eerie – finding Post-it notes detailing appointments that never happened and lists left unaccomplished. I felt like I was somewhere forbidden, still adjusting to wearing a mask and limiting my interactions with colleagues to eye contact. Gradually, those visits became more normal and even welcomed. Working remotely with my then first grader and 2-year-old, a trip to the office felt luxurious, even if I was just running budget reports.
Since the onset of the pandemic, several large events happened in my small world. One of my closest friends lost a battle to cancer at 47. My husband and I put our house on the market and moved. My mother’s nursing home left unnerving voicemails daily counting the number of residents or staff diagnosed with Covid and tallying the deceased. I saw my mother once in August 2020 when her residence reopened to visitors. I never saw her again. She passed away from Covid shortly thereafter.
During those early months, I worked full-time and navigated my daughter through the end of virtual first grade. After a summer of endless worry about the upcoming school year, I made the challenging decision to home-school her. A new routine was born – my husband and I both trying to uphold our roles as professionals while keeping a toddler entertained and a 7-year-old educated and engaged. It was thankless and exhausting.
Having survived so much in a short period of time has left me with a renewed outlook on life. Some days I’m stronger and more confident than ever before. But there are dark days too where I fear getting roped back into the depths of hopelessness and fatigue I faced. I find myself piecing together versions of what our lives will look like in two months, afraid to trust the certainty of the future. Our daughter will hopefully be back in school. My husband’s remote work status is still undecided. My employer is expecting a full return to the office come August.
When I recently visited my office, I ran into a colleague whom I hadn’t seen since March 2020. “Oh! Are you back?” she excitedly asked me. I stood in silence for a moment before responding “not yet.” I’m realizing some of us may never be “back.” Those pre-pandemic versions of ourselves may no longer exist.
Some of us don’t want to be “back.” We don’t want this new life we’ve become accustomed to ripped from our arms. We don’t want to be away from the children we’ve lived and breathed 24/7 for over a year. We don’t want the hustle and grind culture. We have already endured and adapted to endless expectations in a year. Many of us have proved that this new work arrangement is effective. It gives us greater balance, autonomy and happiness.
Be mindful of your employees and colleagues as we transition out of this alternate world we’ve grown accustomed to. Not everyone is ready to bow down to the old norms. Remember that many of us have just crossed the finish line of the longest, most arduous, proverbial marathon of our lifetimes. Perhaps handing out some flexibility and compassion to your weary workforce could reap greater benefits than the cold, steely reward of sitting in an office while our dreams dance outside the windows.