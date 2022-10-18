My View: Races are fun no matter how you finish

Every day I “run” a mile on my neighborhood streets.

I use the term “run” loosely, because I am very slow and do not look anything like an athlete. If you saw me huff and puff by, you would probably be glad that you did not know me.

I am 76, so that’s a factor, but I have been a slow and awkward runner since I started running at age 40 – a wonderful girlfriend, Barb, got me into it.

Barb had been running regularly since childhood, but, like many of my friends, is now a non-runner due to medical issues. Ironic that I am still out there almost every day of the year.

If it’s cold out, running warms me up. In the hot weather, running cools me down. Not sure how that works. Everything I read says moving is good for your health, so that’s motivating.

Another huge motivation is fresh air. I love the fresh air! It’s especially invigorating as the weather grows cooler, and there’s been more time spent inside.

Over the years, I have run in a few half marathons and a lot of 5K races, always coming in near the back of the pack. This year was no exception. Happy to see the local 5K races starting up again after the pandemic, I signed up for the 25th anniversary 5K (3.1 miles) hosted by St. Greg’s church in Amherst and, sure enough, found myself running almost dead last.

It’s a strange phenomenon to be a slow runner. I start with all the other runners, and I think I am matching them footfall for footfall, but very soon into the race, I find myself running almost alone.

Some runners have a run fast/walk a bit technique, but I never resort to walking. I guess I am the proverbial tortoise.

Often, there is a police car bringing up the rear of the race to get traffic going again, but, so far, I have not been nudged. This time, as I ran by, I did hear a police person tell an impatient motorist that the race was almost over except for a few stragglers. (It’s common to regularly see complaints on social media and neighborhood discussion forums about race-related road closures.)

I am used to being a “straggler,” but it was a little disheartening, I admit, when the people who had already finished the race lapped me on their cool-down second run of the course.

You’ve heard of the four-minute mile. I run a fourteen-minute mile, so it took me 45 minutes to complete the St. Greg’s race.

After the race, you get an immediate printout of your race statistics, so I grabbed my results and went home to narrate the race to my husband and his friend.

No surprise to see that I had finished 341 out of 361 runners. But wait – what was this statistic: “Division, Age, Rank #1”? Rank #1?

Eureka! I had won the race! Well, at least I won in the 75-79 female division.

Of course, I had to jump in the car to go back and collect my impressive gold trophy and give my victory speech. Turns out the trophy was a drinking glass inscribed, “St. Greg’s 25th Anniversary Run” (nothing about being #1), and winners do not appear on stage anymore. Took up too much time from the band.

Oh well. I can buy my own trophy, and I have given my victory speech repeatedly to unsuspecting friends and relatives.