My View: Quips and slip-ups from an NBA pressroom

After gaining writing experience with the Buffalo Bisons in the early ’90s, I worked in public relations with the Seattle SuperSonics for several years. With the NBA playoffs starting later in May, I am reminded of several snafus from the early 2000s.
Days were long, from morning shootaround to press row setup to addressing player needs while leaving the arena at 10 p.m. Seasons were longer while serving the media through training camp, eight preseason games, 82 regular-season games and the postseason. It was a grueling seven-day work schedule.
To win back fans and sponsors after the 1998-99 lockout, the league mandated that teams stage a “meet-and-greet” with suiteholders. As we handed out reminder flyers after practice, the amusing and unpredictable All-Star guard Gary Payton said, “You all better meet-and-greet me because I own one of those suites.”
At the conclusion of a preseason game, normally affable veteran forward Don McLean was livid because he wasn’t in the box score, despite logging significant playing time. We apologized and calmed him down by telling him the stats crew did not have the computers and did it by hand. It was an understandable error with 20 players in training camp instead of the eight that usually play.
In the pressroom one night, a mischievous, eagle-eyed reporter from the Tacoma News Tribune alerted everyone to a typo on the roster I had compiled. The player – Ansu Sesay – had the “s” and “u” transposed in his first name. It was a very embarrassing mistake, and I was the butt of several jokes.
One morning I was uploading a box score to the media fax on-demand, I misdialed the prompts and called 911 instead without realizing it. I left for the arena to attend practice and later learned from a laughing colleague that a Seattle police officer showed up at the office in response to the call to get “just the fax.”
Minor ailments regularly put reserve players on the injured list. When a hardworking reserve guard named Moochie Norris came down with gastroenteritis, I wrote the news release while wondering if his condition would be reclassified as “gastroexititis” after he recovered.
The Sonics acquired three-point sniper Brent Barry, who was on the Chicago Bulls the year after their sixth NBA title with a squad in rebuild mode. The laid-back, witty guard once dove for a loose ball, landed on a woman and sipped her beer before rejoining the play. After the game, he quipped to reporters, “They could have nabbed me for a P.U.I. – playing under the influence!”
Following a press conference announcing the trade of Payton for Ray Allen from the Milwaukee Bucks, the gregarious Allen asked me for a ride to his hotel. I obliged and he wedged his 6-foot, 7-inch frame into my 1989 Plymouth Acclaim, expressing appreciation as his head grazed the ceiling.
It’s been 15 years since player anecdotes, writer idiosyncrasies and statistical minutiae consumed my life. The interactions with media members, coaches and players produced indelible big-city memories for this small-town basketball fan.