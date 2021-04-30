My View: Quips and slip-ups from an NBA pressroom

After gaining writing experience with the Buffalo Bisons in the early ’90s, I worked in public relations with the Seattle SuperSonics for several years. With the NBA playoffs starting later in May, I am reminded of several snafus from the early 2000s.

Days were long, from morning shootaround to press row setup to addressing player needs while leaving the arena at 10 p.m. Seasons were longer while serving the media through training camp, eight preseason games, 82 regular-season games and the postseason. It was a grueling seven-day work schedule.

To win back fans and sponsors after the 1998-99 lockout, the league mandated that teams stage a “meet-and-greet” with suiteholders. As we handed out reminder flyers after practice, the amusing and unpredictable All-Star guard Gary Payton said, “You all better meet-and-greet me because I own one of those suites.”

At the conclusion of a preseason game, normally affable veteran forward Don McLean was livid because he wasn’t in the box score, despite logging significant playing time. We apologized and calmed him down by telling him the stats crew did not have the computers and did it by hand. It was an understandable error with 20 players in training camp instead of the eight that usually play.