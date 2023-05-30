I believe some of the troubles in our community come from the internal trauma we all carry. Creative writing can be a strong part of the healing and self-discovery process. The power in creative writing is in its ability to help people reflect and contemplate their experiences. It allows people to work through their troubles daily. And anyone can try it.

My creative writing involves stories and poetry. I favor stories more because they can contain lessons that may benefit people. From my writing, there are two short stories I like most, titled “Council” and “Effort.”

The story “Council” is about my meeting with a professor about my poor performance in biology class. I was upset and a little panicked. I wanted to boost the grade so badly. My spirit had become low. I went to see my professor during office hours for help. As we were going through the exam, she noticed my uneasiness. She said, “Dorian, this is a small piece of your life. You will not remember this in forty years.” I said, “True, but if I keep this up I will be bald in forty days.” By telling this story, I’m saying that even when we fall short of our desired outcome, whether it be grades or achievement, we can understand that it is only a moment in our long lives.

The other story, ”Effort,” pertained to my trouble with reading and writing. I also use this story as a chance to make my appreciation known. I had extra time away from school because of a leg injury. My performance in school was not ideal. I needed work, particularly in reading and writing, where I struggled most. It was a negative stain on my self-confidence. I tried to help readers imagine the stress spike and feel the weight of my anxiety.

Grammar was an uphill battle for a long while. I also avoided reading my work. I think part of the reason for this was not wanting to acknowledge my mistakes. I would rather have been completely devoid of fault than think about corrections. My mother decided to get me tutoring services.

I was playing football at the time for the middle school Tigers team. After football practice, my mother suggested I receive tutoring. Looking back, I remember that she worked full time at a job she would rather not be in while raising two sons. She would usually handle some other business when I was dropped off. After a long hour-and-a-half of reading, Mom would pick me up. She always identified areas where I needed aid. I was encouraged to read books and supplemented writing guides. Unfortunately, too often, games were much more fun.

I wish I had read a bit more. If I had taken advantage of reading books, I might have prevented a lot of mess.

When I write about these episodes, I acknowledge my mother’s effort to help me maintain progress for a good education and I examine how I neglected my responsibilities. I’m trying to use my life to help people look at their own and contemplate different perspectives. The stories I’ve written may help readers reflect differently on their problems and gain appreciation for the people who have helped them in the past.

The beauty of poetry and storytelling is it assists me with the self-expression and reflection needed for growth. It can sharpen coping mechanisms. When students are struggling with their emotions or trying to express themselves, trying to write poetry and stories – even when it’s hard – can be a great help.