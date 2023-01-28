My View: Putting the skates back on wasn't easy

A few weeks ago, on a snowless Saturday, Grandpa and I were talking about what to do for fun with our son and two of our grandkids, ages 12 and 7.

As most of the snow from the Christmas blizzard was gone, we couldn’t take them sledding with the new sleds, tubes and saucers they had received for Christmas. Then we thought about roller-skating or bowling. I much preferred bowling, as the idea of skating brought visions of broken bones and a bruised ego. Reluctantly, I looked up the hours for both online and gave the kids a choice. Skating won.

That afternoon, as we walked into the rink, memories from over 50 years ago flooded my mind. Our family of five, including both parents, enjoyed skating every Friday night. The sights and sounds had not changed.

The disco ball in the center was shooting a multicolored pattern of lights throughout the rink, the pulse of the music was propelling the skaters in a counterclockwise motion, families were enjoying an afternoon together, and skaters of all ages and abilities were having fun.

What had changed was me. I wasn’t sure I was up for it. Maybe a bystander role would be better.

I sat down, getting ready to watch the fun, when my grandkids came up and said, “C’mon Grandma – go get your skates!” Reluctantly, I went and got a pair of traditional skates. The kids took off like a flash wearing their in-line skates.

As I put on the skates and stood up next to my seat, I felt like they were going to slide out from under me. I quickly sat down and said to Grandpa, “I can’t do this.” Shortly, the kids came back and said, “C’mon Grandma; you can do it!”

I said to them, “I’m just too old for this. Also I’m worried that I’ll fall and hurt myself. You go ahead and have fun.” Not easily dissuaded, they said, “We’ll get you one of those trainers.” I had seen other people of all ages using what I preferred to call a 3-wheeled tripod “walker,” and was hoping there were no more available. Unfortunately, my son came back with one, and I was without any more excuses.

Swallowing my pride, I stood up with the walker, and again the kids spoke words of encouragement. I slowly made my way to the floor, hanging onto the walker with a death grip. As other skaters zipped by, I just hung on for dear life, and made it around the circle five times.

I came back to my seat and said, “That wasn’t too bad.” After a short break, I skated back out on the floor. This time I relaxed a little bit more, actually gliding my skates to the rhythm of the music. After a few times around, a woman in her 40s said to me, “You’re doing very well.” I wanted to finish her sentence “for my age,” but instead I said, “Thank you – anything for the grandkids.”

Then the DJ announced “4 corners” and the grandkids said, “C’mon Grandma, play with us!” We made it through 3 rounds. A short time later, the afternoon skating session was over. As we were leaving, the kids said, “Grandma, you did great.”

Postscript: This coming summer, I’ll be celebrating 60 continuous years since I first learned to water-ski as a teen. I’ve passed on my love of the sport to my kids and grandkids. When my grandkids say, “C’mon Grandma, let’s go skiing,” they won’t have to ask twice. As for skating?

I’m looking forward to a next time.