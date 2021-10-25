My View: Purging and merging, buried treasures emerge

The phrase “purge and merge” became my mantra during the lockdown phase of the pandemic. My father’s wise words returned to haunt me: “The more you own, the more it owns you!”
My usual excuse for never having enough time to clean the basement had now evaporated. I approached the overwhelming challenge with dread, then resignation. At that moment, my teacher’s penchant for organization kicked in and I entered the netherworld of “The Basement.” Little did I know the surprises that awaited me.
Sorting began with deciding which items I valued and which items I never missed. My husband and I moved so quickly after we married 25 years ago that we never had a chance to sift through duplicates to merge our “stuff.” Many of those items now found their way to charitable organizations.
Then, I faced the ancient four-drawer filing cabinet, which was a treasure trove of receipts, product manuals, hand-written calendars that listed appointments, meetings and phone numbers all now deemed unnecessary, given “the cloud.” Revisiting those artifacts began flashbacks of “This Is Your Life.”
Next, the bins of old photos and memorabilia containing my family’s history beckoned me. Vaguely familiar names and faces piqued my curiosity. I decided to subscribe to an ancestry search, which occupied many hours in the company of my laptop. I was able to trace my grandfather’s journey from Sweden to Dunkirk and how the spelling of my last name casually evolved.
I discovered that he and his brother married sisters. There were many delightful family photos of life at the Dunkirk Lighthouse, where my other grandfather was keeper for 40 years. Then, there was the only photo of my 3-month-old sister as she lay in an open casket. My mother and father never spoke of her. An aunt told me that all she knew was that she “failed to thrive.”
Three small oil paintings were found in my father’s bin, signed by someone whose name I did not recognize. I traced them to my father’s uncle, who was an artist. I found an article mentioning his painting “Christ on Calvary” on exhibit around 1910 at the “Albright gallery.” I was able to contact a descendant who then sent me the uncle’s biography.
My teenage diaries had me laughing. My view of the world was so wonderfully naïve. I wrote about my first job at 14 – cleaning a neighbor’s house, my excitement at passing my driver’s test and getting my license at 16. Never did I expect that I would claim the Darwin Martin House as the site of my pre-prom party hosted by my classmate’s aunt and uncle who lived there at the time.
Then came my own family photo albums chronicling a 21-year first marriage that did not survive. Many bittersweet memories surfaced. I tried to focus on all the happiness behind those photos, but my mixed emotions surfaced and triggered a sadness only loss can produce. What I know now, I could not have known then. Going down memory lane can be a bumpy road.
As I closed and labeled those nicely sorted bins, bringing my cocooning project to a close, I was amazed to discover a new sense of self. The visceral experience of touching those photos and memorabilia made my personal history so tangible.
I wondered how all those digital photos we now take can provide the same experience. Well, onto another project deserving of purge and merge: sorting recipes.
