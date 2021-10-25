My View: Purging and merging, buried treasures emerge

I discovered that he and his brother married sisters. There were many delightful family photos of life at the Dunkirk Lighthouse, where my other grandfather was keeper for 40 years. Then, there was the only photo of my 3-month-old sister as she lay in an open casket. My mother and father never spoke of her. An aunt told me that all she knew was that she “failed to thrive.”

Three small oil paintings were found in my father’s bin, signed by someone whose name I did not recognize. I traced them to my father’s uncle, who was an artist. I found an article mentioning his painting “Christ on Calvary” on exhibit around 1910 at the “Albright gallery.” I was able to contact a descendant who then sent me the uncle’s biography.

My teenage diaries had me laughing. My view of the world was so wonderfully naïve. I wrote about my first job at 14 – cleaning a neighbor’s house, my excitement at passing my driver’s test and getting my license at 16. Never did I expect that I would claim the Darwin Martin House as the site of my pre-prom party hosted by my classmate’s aunt and uncle who lived there at the time.