Last Friday, I was invited into my daughter’s classroom for donuts and songs to celebrate dads and other important people in the students’ lives. Along with the tasty treats and adorable melodies, the teacher shared the students’ growth in art, writing and various social skills. The kids beamed with pride as they led us across the classroom to show us their routines and activities.

I couldn’t stop smiling.

As a parent, I have many people to thank for that morning, a culmination of a year of learning and growing together. I start with the teacher, an exemplary educator. I have watched her guide her 3-, 4- and 5-year-old pupils with nurturing love and pointed academic instruction throughout the year.

Next, I thank the classroom’s teacher assistant, whose individual instruction and Spanish/English translation complemented the teacher’s work and furthered a welcoming environment. Together they lifted up each student and, as the day exemplified, centered their unique and beautiful backgrounds.

Luckily, my other daughter, a first-grader, had a similar wonderful pairing of teacher/teacher assistant this school year. No doubt, these educators were part of the reason both my children ran to school each morning.

As this school year draws to a close, there are myriad other people to thank for supporting our children each day. There is the speech therapist, the behavioral interventionist, the reading specialist and the parent liaison. There are the administrators who work tirelessly to improve the school. There is the lunch staff who greet each child by name, and the bus monitors and crossing guards who keep our kids safe. There are the custodians and janitors who labor each afternoon to get, and keep, the building ready for the next day. There are school secretaries, typists and staff who remember and communicate with each family as necessary. There are school nurses who apply bandages and soothe angry tummies.

Our public schools are remarkable collective institutions. As the historian of education Dr. Jack Schneider reminds us, public education and schools are “act[s] of tremendous faith,” where we bind our interests together “in order to pursue the common good.” It is no surprise, then, that this work – and the (impossible) task of public education to remedy so many of the world’s inequities and injustices – is extremely challenging and difficult. Our public schools are neither perfect nor ideal, but the people inside them strive to make them better each day, each month, each year.

In times when the efforts of public school educators are routinely devalued, questioned and held in suspicion, I elect for gratitude. I am thankful for my child’s Buffalo Public School, the work of their teachers and staff, and the charge that our schools lead the way for social justice and critical hope. Enjoy your summers!