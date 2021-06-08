My View: Prom night turned into a horror show

I met her as a senior in high school. It was in English class and the teacher, Miss Ann McCabe, was instructing Thomas Hardy’s “Far From the Madding Crowd.” From my first encounter with this cute girl I was so physically drawn to I couldn’t stop thinking about "Justine Barrette." She was my first crush.
My awkwardness and shyness showed. Days passed into weeks. I continued clumsily being a “friend” as we got to know each other, or so I thought. Finally after being out one evening for pizza I couldn’t stand it any longer and I impetuously kissed her passionately on the lips. She kissed my swelling lips back as both my head and heart rushed.
In a state of temporary insanity and euphoria I blurted out, “Want to go to the prom with me?” She responded, “I’d love to!” It was for me a surreal moment.
The big day of June 20, 1969, arrived. I started to get ready, awkwardly slithering into my rented formal attire. I stood admiring my geeky self in a full-length mirror, not liking what I had seen, including a bad haircut that I felt looked preposterous.
In the lateness of the hour I nervously slapped on some of my father’s Brute cologne as my mother stood shouting from the bottom of the stairs for me to get a move on.
I arrived at Justine’s house. She looked stunning. Off we went to Schrafft’s Motor Inn. Once in my dad’s ’66 Chevy, I was thrown when Justine hauled out of her purse a Newport, lit up and sat there next to me nonchalantly blowing smoke rings.
We took the elevator to the penthouse overlooking the magnificent Falls and met up with my friend Daniel and his girlfriend, Inga, whom we sat with and soon began voraciously wolfing down these incredible hors d’oeuvres.
Couples soon paired off. We arrived at John’s Flaming Hearth, comfortably seating ourselves around a black lacquer table in the lounge. Being pretty inexperienced with alcohol I began feeling knots in my gut as a waitress took our drink orders after we showed our fake IDs. Justine, meanwhile, lit up her fourth cigarette of the evening.
The waitress brought our drinks. I had a seven-and-seven, while Daniel took a Scotch and Justine and Inga went over the top with their choices of extra dry martinis. Justine was no doubt an experienced young woman who knew her liquor and a whole lot more.
Our dialogue was all over the place as we sat there, one drink after another, becoming inebriated and mesmerized as Justine, with the face of an angel and the mouth of a truck driver, went on about her “wild” experiences previously living in the Hollywood Hills, where she had all sorts of misguided adventures with some hippies.
Feeling ill, I wanted to get out of there. Excusing myself, I staggered to the men’s room. Heading hurriedly into a stall, I gagged and vomited. Back in the lounge, Justine was wildly out of control, revealing her true self. I manned up and grabbed her hand and insisted I was taking her home.
We left with her kicking and screaming and then laughing hysterically. She soon began playing the crying card, unloading her recent life’s story packed with drama as we parked next to St. Joseph’s cemetery. Who was this girl I was with?
She leaned over tearfully and suddenly kissed me. Then she ran out of the car, disappearing into the dark shadows of the cemetery. I never saw her again.