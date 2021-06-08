My View: Prom night turned into a horror show

I met her as a senior in high school. It was in English class and the teacher, Miss Ann McCabe, was instructing Thomas Hardy’s “Far From the Madding Crowd.” From my first encounter with this cute girl I was so physically drawn to I couldn’t stop thinking about "Justine Barrette." She was my first crush.

My awkwardness and shyness showed. Days passed into weeks. I continued clumsily being a “friend” as we got to know each other, or so I thought. Finally after being out one evening for pizza I couldn’t stand it any longer and I impetuously kissed her passionately on the lips. She kissed my swelling lips back as both my head and heart rushed.

In a state of temporary insanity and euphoria I blurted out, “Want to go to the prom with me?” She responded, “I’d love to!” It was for me a surreal moment.

The big day of June 20, 1969, arrived. I started to get ready, awkwardly slithering into my rented formal attire. I stood admiring my geeky self in a full-length mirror, not liking what I had seen, including a bad haircut that I felt looked preposterous.

In the lateness of the hour I nervously slapped on some of my father’s Brute cologne as my mother stood shouting from the bottom of the stairs for me to get a move on.