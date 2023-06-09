I had a very pleasant dinner in Rochester with four former high school classmates a few days ago. The get-together followed a presentation at Monroe High School, our alma mater.

The five of us always have plenty to talk about, sharing memories and discussing what’s right and what’s wrong in the world. During dinner our conversation turned to a discussion about communication and how things have changed since we attended high school. I mentioned being in physics class on a fall afternoon in 1963. I remembered vividly an adult walking into the classroom, whispering to our teacher, Mr. Frankel, and then announcing to our class that President John F. Kennedy had been shot and killed.

Our usually jovial student population was stunned into silence. Our walk home at the end of the school day was more like a march to a funeral.

At the time, almost 60 years ago, our friends and families were amazed at how quickly the information about the assassination was delivered to the world. Compare that with the amount of time it took to deliver the news of the attempted assassination of President William McKinley in Buffalo in 1901 at the Pan-American Exposition.

My paternal grandfather Julius Weiss was at the exposition on the day of the assassination attempt. He didn’t even know what had occurred until he read about it in the newspaper the following day. He had heard sirens but he was nowhere near the Temple of Music, where Leon Czolgosz shot the president.

It took some time to deliver the news of the shooting to McKinley’s vice president, Theodore Roosevelt. The VP was visiting Lake Champlain, where he was speaking at a fish and game event. Roosevelt immediately made plans to travel to Buffalo, but he had to do it by a combination of a horse-drawn wagon and a train. Yikes!

In the restaurant, we moved on to how news is disseminated nowadays. If a catastrophic occurrence happened someplace in the world today, information about the event would be in most people’s ear or cellphone virtually seconds later.

Is this progress? Certainly communication is amazingly fast in today’s world. During dinner in Rochester we commented how pleasant the evening was. One of the reasons was because we were not on our phones and there was no social media consulted during the evening. Part of this can be attributed to our rather advanced age and the generation we are associated with. We tend to be less connected, which may mean we communicate verbally at a higher, more consistent level.

Maybe progress is in the eye of the beholder. Perhaps toward the end of the 21st century, people will reminisce about the “good old days” before AI did people’s thinking for them. If you’re around for these discussions, please let them know progress is not always as wonderful as we’d like it to be.