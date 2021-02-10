My View: Prayer cards provide treasured connections

I think I must have been very young when I first started to collect the prayer cards (remembrance cards) that are given out at funeral homes during the calling hours.

Most of the time I was just drawn to the pictures on the front of the card, very often pictures of one of the saints or of Mary, or the Good Shepherd. But sometimes they would be of the people themselves, of those who had passed away. I would put these into my Bible or a small manila envelope to slowly add to, or to look at every now and then.

When my mom passed away, I inherited her prayer cards. Most of them were of family members that I had never even met.

In recent months I decided to gather all of the cards and organize them in a small three-ring binder with clear sleeves. That way, I could see the front of the memorial card and also read the prayer or information on the back. I even put them in chronological order.

At first I didn’t know why I was gathering all of these cards together. Some people actually thought it was quite morbid. I find it far from that. I hold a history book of individuals that played some kind of role in my life, whether I had ever met them, loved them, or been a part of their lives.