My View: Prayer cards provide treasured connections

I think I must have been very young when I first started to collect the prayer cards (remembrance cards) that are given out at funeral homes during the calling hours.
Most of the time I was just drawn to the pictures on the front of the card, very often pictures of one of the saints or of Mary, or the Good Shepherd. But sometimes they would be of the people themselves, of those who had passed away. I would put these into my Bible or a small manila envelope to slowly add to, or to look at every now and then.
When my mom passed away, I inherited her prayer cards. Most of them were of family members that I had never even met.
In recent months I decided to gather all of the cards and organize them in a small three-ring binder with clear sleeves. That way, I could see the front of the memorial card and also read the prayer or information on the back. I even put them in chronological order.
At first I didn’t know why I was gathering all of these cards together. Some people actually thought it was quite morbid. I find it far from that. I hold a history book of individuals that played some kind of role in my life, whether I had ever met them, loved them, or been a part of their lives.
My great-grandparents begin my anthology, born in the 1800s and appearing in black and white. Seventh grade at a Catholic School in Syracuse had the Sisters of St. Joseph giving us prayer cards of John Fitzgerald Kennedy. How we school kids rejoiced when he became the first Catholic to become the 35th president of the United States. His assassination devastated us and the whole country.
The Vietnam War plays a role in my personal history as I revisit a special young man, a boyfriend, a Marine, taken at the age of 18.
Family members, but particularly my parents and my father and mother-in-law’s cards, tug at my heart with many beautiful memories. Thumbing through the pages, I am connected with two young sisters, who were just 16 and 17 when they died. I smile as I remember the trouble they used to give me in our music group.
I look upon the face of a friend, who, unable to write herself, dictated letters that I scripted to be given to each member of her family after her passing. What a beautiful gift to leave behind.
I almost laugh out loud when I gaze upon the card of a former student of mine, son of a farmer, who in his humble way taught me the importance of seeing what could be, instead of what was. At age 18, it seemed that so much lay ahead for him, and yet now I see how much was already lived.
I look at and gently touch a card of one of my closest mentors. Each Friday, for more than 20 years, we shared breakfast with one another. That time together helped me to grow into the person that I am today.
Gazing at the cards of those who left because they could no longer live in the darkness brings me into a place of sadness for their lives cut short. But the grace of their lives, however brief, added to the beauty of my own.