My View: Practicing gratitude feeds the good wolf

I love a parable by an unknown author. In it a grandfather is talking with his grandson. The grandfather says, “In life, there are two wolves inside of us which are always at battle. One is a good wolf which represents things like kindness, bravery, and love. The other is a bad wolf which represents things like greed, hatred, and fear.”
The grandson stops and thinks about it, then he looks up and asks, “Grandfather, which one wins? ”The grandfather replies, “The one you feed.”
I have read that one of the best ways to “feed the good wolf” is to be grateful, to think about the things in life that bring comfort and pleasure.
I bought a gratitude journal where you write what you feel grateful for each day. I listed the big, most obvious blessings first: my family, friends, job, health, house, pets, co-workers, students and bosses. Next came first responders, our military, health care workers, and those providing services, even during quarantine. After a while, though, I decided I would focus on the small moments, and the everyday things taken for granted.
Listening to the radio on my way to work I heard the familiar traffic report: backup on the 219 merge and a slowdown by the big blue water tower. It got me thinking about how much I enjoy my work commute. I encounter little traffic and beautiful scenery. I drive past fields sown with sweet corn. I see stalks turn golden and corn ripen and the harvested fields.
The 219 can be tricky in the winter, but the fall foliage, the snow glistening on branches, the first buds of spring are all sights I take note of. The ease and beauty of my commute made my list.
Especially during the lockdown I was grateful to have a speedy internet connection. My son, daughter and I shared bandwidth with no problems. YouTube, Netflix and reading books on the Overdrive app were lifesavers. My gratitude for these is boundless.
I’m not a huge sports fan, but even I could feel the excitement when the Bills were winning and made the playoffs. The communal happiness brought back memories of my mom’s elation in the ’80s and her screaming “Smerlas, you are an animal!” when Fred Smerlas blocked a field goal with only seconds left in the game, sending us into overtime and an AFC East title. Anything that triggers a vivid, joyful memory of my mom is something that “feeds my wolf” with love and gratitude.
It became really enjoyable thinking about what to include in my journal that night. I had to slow down and be aware of what brought even a moment of happiness or satisfaction. It is easier to be happy when you are present and focused on what you are grateful for.
In no particular order some things I listed: clean socks – especially when they match, healthy house plants, Spotify, fresh sheets, chicken wings with bleu cheese, The Buffalo News, the smell of pine trees, first taste of coffee in the morning, holiday decorations, hot showers, Tim Hortons, Nickel City Canine Rescue, and Nine Lives Cat rescue, starry nights, fuzzy bathrobes, my cat’s purr, and always, a good book.
I agree with Robert Holden’s quote that says, “The real gift of gratitude is that the more grateful you are, the more present you become.”
If I hear birdsong, I actively listen. I remember to look at the sky and see the sunrise – something I never used to do. Does all of this help to feed the good wolf? Try it for yourself and see.