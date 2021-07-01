My View: Practicing gratitude feeds the good wolf

The 219 can be tricky in the winter, but the fall foliage, the snow glistening on branches, the first buds of spring are all sights I take note of. The ease and beauty of my commute made my list.

Especially during the lockdown I was grateful to have a speedy internet connection. My son, daughter and I shared bandwidth with no problems. YouTube, Netflix and reading books on the Overdrive app were lifesavers. My gratitude for these is boundless.

I’m not a huge sports fan, but even I could feel the excitement when the Bills were winning and made the playoffs. The communal happiness brought back memories of my mom’s elation in the ’80s and her screaming “Smerlas, you are an animal!” when Fred Smerlas blocked a field goal with only seconds left in the game, sending us into overtime and an AFC East title. Anything that triggers a vivid, joyful memory of my mom is something that “feeds my wolf” with love and gratitude.

It became really enjoyable thinking about what to include in my journal that night. I had to slow down and be aware of what brought even a moment of happiness or satisfaction. It is easier to be happy when you are present and focused on what you are grateful for.