My View: Potatoes add spice to quarantine cooking

Potatoes are a highly unlikely topic of conversation or even the spark of inspiration in a professional kitchen. If Covid-19 confinements and restrictions have helped demonstrate anything to me about my cooking skills, it is to make the best use of what is on hand.

Shortly after the initial shelter-in-place lockdowns, I realized my food truck storage shelf contained a case of russet potatoes and just as many yellow onions. No doubt, potato pancakes are the most requested Polish and German menu item. So, what to do besides cook up mashed, scalloped, parsley boiled, or malt vinegar soaked and salted French fries day by day?

My epiphany manifested in the location of a dated cookbook in my library, the main subject of which was the passion for potatoes. As a veteran pastry chef, I was surprised at the plethora of opportunities to utilize this homely spud. I grabbed a notebook and began to detail then produce potato appetizers, entrees and even desserts. Here is where I experienced the most joy during those long and lonely months away from my business.