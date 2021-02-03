My View: Potatoes add spice to quarantine cooking

Potatoes are a highly unlikely topic of conversation or even the spark of inspiration in a professional kitchen. If Covid-19 confinements and restrictions have helped demonstrate anything to me about my cooking skills, it is to make the best use of what is on hand.
Shortly after the initial shelter-in-place lockdowns, I realized my food truck storage shelf contained a case of russet potatoes and just as many yellow onions. No doubt, potato pancakes are the most requested Polish and German menu item. So, what to do besides cook up mashed, scalloped, parsley boiled, or malt vinegar soaked and salted French fries day by day?
My epiphany manifested in the location of a dated cookbook in my library, the main subject of which was the passion for potatoes. As a veteran pastry chef, I was surprised at the plethora of opportunities to utilize this homely spud. I grabbed a notebook and began to detail then produce potato appetizers, entrees and even desserts. Here is where I experienced the most joy during those long and lonely months away from my business.
Potato nests, chips, croquettes, gnocchi, waffles and puffs were just the beginning of my journey. I began to pull together blintzes, pudding, and yes, even a chocolate potato cake with caramel sauce. The delightful texture of potato bread is a satisfying culinary expedition second only to my favorite, salt rising bread so popular in Wyoming County. The sweet and yeasty aromas wafting throughout the kitchen would inspire even the most leaden couch potato to jump up and get cooking, I feel.
Beneath an old French recipe for Potatoes Persillade, which are potatoes cooked in their jackets, peeled and then drizzled with lemon juice, butter and parsley, I found a great quote, “Marry your cook rather than lose her,” by Didon-Bauffault. I could not agree more. An experienced cook at the home stove is a true treasure.
How about taking a chance on Pierogi Ziemniaki, a potato and farmer cheese dumpling served with a red pepper sauce? To complement this delightful dish, go ahead and pour yourself a potato vodka martini, another inestimable potato pleaser. Not only are there several varieties to choose from, a well-made potato vodka martini delivers a decidedly smooth and rewarding cocktail, perfectly shaken, of course.
This past summer I happened to find behind my work bench a small potato that had grown a long eye. Rather than toss it, I relocated it to a flowerpot alongside fresh basil. Within a few weeks this wrinkled, rubbery and unpleasant tater had morphed into the most precious lavender colored potato flower. Certainly this species is no match for my heirloom golden bearded iris or my lovely sapphire hydrangeas. Potatoes have proved to me to be a champion sustenance and a bouquet of adventuresome haute cuisine.