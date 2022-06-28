My View: Postponements make a get-together better

Recently, on a warm late-spring evening in the beautiful village of Saratoga Springs, a reunion postponed by Covid unfolded. We five boomers, friends for forty-plus years, had gathered at Bob’s bachelor apartment for reminiscence and cocktails. A concert was scheduled nearby and Bob’s was the designated point of departure for our crew (“We can walk there from my place”). A bit of “pre-gaming” was in order. Vodka and wine appeared, along with sandwiches and pretty decent chicken wings. It was a nice spread.

We’d met in our Long Island high school days, golden times of fun and discovery set against the surreal backdrop of the ‘70s. With Vietnam raging, a president resigning and other crises, there was no shortage of bad news. But in our group of privileged pups, the common denominator was laughter. The kind of out-loud, soul-satisfying laughter that lifts one soul to a higher plane of joy.

Above all else, laughter bound us together as we stumbled into young adulthood.

Ours were antics that define the phrase “you had to be there.” Most would be bored by the tales recounted hilariously in Bob’s apartment.

We survived an astonishing number of misadventures undertaken in the spirit of reckless fun with comrades. There were run-ins with local police, fireworks detonated in ornamental cannons, clandestine nighttime swims in local pools. And then there was the memorable night Bob’s life was threatened in Passaic, New Jersey. That last one doesn’t sound particularly funny but, years later, the story is priceless.

Pre-game prep over, it was time to head to the concert venue. Buoyed by booze and the sheer joy of being together again, we began our trek.

Our jabbering quintet included wife Teresa, best-man Jamie, Navy vet Bob and IT maven Jeff. As a talisman to ward off predicted thunderstorms, I brought along my trusty big black umbrella. This brought howls of derision from the gang (except for Teresa, who thought it prudent).”Leave that thing! It’s not gonna rain, how could it?? What a wuss!” Such good pals.

Excitement built as we neared the venue. Other concertgoers began filtering in around us, initially small groups of 10 or 15. Then 50, then 100, and finally we were five souls in a sea of thousands, all moving toward what we hoped would be a fine time. Our most important guy was Jamie (the tickets were on his phone). Keeping him in sight as he bobbed and weaved toward the gates was challenging, especially when we hit a concession stand and refueled with fresh cold IPAs!

Then we were through all the checkpoints and at our seats. We looked at each other with wonder: we’d finally made it to this twice-postponed show that was about to begin! I felt fully alive in that moment, grateful to be with these unique people I’d known for so long.

The concert was superb: a whirling kaleidoscope of sound, color and incredibly tight, vibrant music. This was no nostalgic, off-key rendering of stale old tunes. It was a virtuoso performance that shimmered with energy, love and pure excellence. The vocals (from guys in their 70s) were so strong and vital, they took our collective breath away.

After the show, flashing fireflies lit the path as we navigated back to Bob’s place for a nightcap or two. The night ended as it had begun, with love and laughter.