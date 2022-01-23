My View: Postal workers ensure we have red-letter days

Recently a news story appeared about a letter sent between friends in Northern Ireland. The two had wanted to keep in touch but they had neglected to give each other their proper addresses.

The determined sender of the letter decided to take a chance, so she wrote her friend’s name and his city, then a mini-biography of him which he’d casually chatted to her about previously, on the envelope in hopes the postal workers in his city could identify him. Things like: “Lives across the road from (where) his ma and da used to own. … Plays guitar and used to run discos in the '80s. Friends with the fella runs the butchers in Waterfoot.”

When the letter arrived at the post office in its city of destination, one of the mail sorters said, “I know exactly who that is,” and the letter was duly delivered.

The story reminded me of a similar incident when I was an exchange student in Exeter, England, during the 1960s. An American friend attending university in another English city sent me a letter during spring holidays when I was staying in “digs,” British slang for a student boarding house.