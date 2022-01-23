My View: Postal workers ensure we have red-letter days

Recently a news story appeared about a letter sent between friends in Northern Ireland. The two had wanted to keep in touch but they had neglected to give each other their proper addresses.
The determined sender of the letter decided to take a chance, so she wrote her friend’s name and his city, then a mini-biography of him which he’d casually chatted to her about previously, on the envelope in hopes the postal workers in his city could identify him. Things like: “Lives across the road from (where) his ma and da used to own. … Plays guitar and used to run discos in the '80s. Friends with the fella runs the butchers in Waterfoot.”
When the letter arrived at the post office in its city of destination, one of the mail sorters said, “I know exactly who that is,” and the letter was duly delivered.
The story reminded me of a similar incident when I was an exchange student in Exeter, England, during the 1960s. An American friend attending university in another English city sent me a letter during spring holidays when I was staying in “digs,” British slang for a student boarding house.
The letter contained information about our upcoming trip to London, for which I needed to finalize our itinerary. My friend knew I had moved from my usual dormitory, which was closed over the break, into digs near it, but did not know the digs’ exact address, so she wrote on the envelope: “Judi Geer: somewhere in digs near Hope Hall, University of Exeter.” The letter was delivered by the postal service to the custodian at Hope Hall who was a friend of my digs’ landlady. Long story short, I got the letter – and had a great time in London.
Maybe it’s from our English forebears, whose Royal Mail Service was started in 1516, that our nation’s founders were inspired to establish the U.S. Post Office, which they did definitively by making sure it was part of our federal Constitution (Article II, Sec. 8, #7).
Since then, the U.S. Postal Service’s tenacious workers have steadfastly maintained the chain on which we Americans have strung our thoughts, dreams, business transactions, travelogues and love stories.
Could be I have a stronger attachment and deeper appreciation for the postal service because my mother’s father was a mail carrier in Binghamton in the early 20th century, and I grew up hearing her stories about him. I have a picture of Grampie in his long-coated gray woolen uniform, flat-topped cap on his head, and large leather satchel over his shoulder.
Mother said he walked 20 miles a day, 10 miles out and back in the mornings, then he’d repeat the same route in the afternoons after eating a very large “dinner” at lunchtime to stoke his energy.
Those were the days when the mail was delivered twice every working day. He even walked his route Christmas morning, which is why it was tradition in our family to open our presents on Christmas Eve since that was what Mother was used to doing throughout her childhood.
Because of my grandfather, and also one of my dad’s cousins who was the kindly postmaster in Holland for many years, I know those who work for the postal service contribute enormously to human interactions in this country; interactions basic to preserving a sense of community among us.
Our postal service strengthens our democracy by being the venerable connecting tissue between “we the people” and our social and governmental institutions. It deserves our gratitude, esteem and support.