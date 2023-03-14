Like children who lack supervision at the playground, we adults grow less cooperative and more mean-spirited in the absence of common standards for decency. Without a moral or ethical compass, we devolve into the jungle of blaming, revenge taking and labeling. Today, caught in the crossfire of two Americas in an uncivil war, I find myself searching for political identity.

Because I believe that our waste-based economy is the greatest cause of environmental destruction, that renewable energy is our only salvation and that the production of plastic containers needs to be dramatically reduced, does that make me a left-wing tree-hugger?

Because I believe that in a just society, the wealth of individual citizens should, at least to some measurable extent, be commensurate to their level of specialized training, talent, skill set or contribution to the common good (in simpler terms, too many undeserving people have too much money), does that make me a communist?

Because I believe the business tax write-off system should be overhauled with the expressed goal of preventing cheating among all citizens, and that wealthy people should pay more in taxes, does that make me a radical left-winger?

Because I believe the welfare system needs to be revised to promote more accountability among recipients, does that make me a right-wing conservative?

Because I believe that the most important leaders are not political ones, but moral and spiritual ones, like Martin Luther King and Jesus Christ, does that make me a gullible idealist?

Because I believe the most dangerous addiction in America is not opioids or any other drug, but rather technology, especially in the form of social media, video games and guns; and because I believe mental illness is less a cause of violence than it is the result of the aforementioned addictions; and because I want to blame it all on the abuse of the 1st and 2nd amendments, does that make me an anti-constitutionalist?

Because I believe there is far too much sex and violence being sold to young people through the entertainment industry, and that the government is corrupted by the lobbyists who represent those industries, and that pop culture in general promotes hedonism and narcissism, does that make me some kind of bible-thumping holy-roller?

Because I believe that simply being on top of the food chain does not give the human species “dominion over all,” and that there are plenty of dogs (and other critters) whose souls are at least as precious, does that make me anti-Christian?

Because I believe strongly that local news media is as important as the Associated Press, and that most news networks are reliable, and the journalists who work for them are true to the principles of their profession and integral to preserving democracy, does that make me parochial and naive?

I realize the subjects of this essay are broad and underdeveloped. So, I’ll wrap it up by focusing on one image: A man sits in his chair watching the news. He has heard so much of the same kinds of political arguments for so long, he wants to scream at the TV: "Enough of the cliches! Enough of the phoniness! I am not that stupid!"

This is my way of screaming at the TV.