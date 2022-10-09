My View: Poetry tags along on an early fall walk

Every day is a good day for a walk. On sunny mornings I feel weightless between the sunlit trees. There is music in the branches: bird song, cricket chirps or just the laughter of my fellow walkers approaching and disappearing in all directions. Even though I am alone today I feel part of a community of travelers. And, of course, there are the poets and writers I carry with me everywhere I go!

Back in the 19th century, Henry David Thoreau called his walking habit “sauntering,” etymologically related to pilgrims approaching the Holy Land (saint terre). For him, every step out the door was a pilgrimage – a physical escape from the rigors of 19th century New England. As I saunter today I feel akin to Thoreau as I escape the rigors of the 21st century. Nothing seems more important than moving my feet along the hilly trails. The morning birds urge me forward, and I feel absolute freedom while moving with their music. Later in his essay on “Walking,” Thoreau points out that “we cannot afford not to live in the present.” Walking with my poets keeps me grounded.

Sometimes there are the rainy day walks. The poet Robert Frost is with me when he describes his autumnal travels as “hushed.” Frost is prone to quiet meditation. The days are brief this time of year and so the poet celebrates the shorter days and brighter suns in his beloved New England woods. Here in Western New York, my mind often goes back to Frost as I tramp through these forests in the Southern Tier. Now there are trails that twist through the hills and down to the gullies where the creeks continue to cut their wayward way. Soon the colors will be richer as the leaves take on the stunning palettes that brighten the landscapes of my heart. These adorn the “road not taken” the poet describes so richly.

Often I encounter windy days that rake the color from the trees. Even now I notice the leaves preparing us for the technicolor show that will appear in the next few weeks. Today there is a refreshing breeze that blows through the waving trees. The poet Percy Shelly called these wild winds a “destroyer and preserver” as he stood on a hill gazing out at the Mediterranean, its restless waters crashing against the shore. Shelley recognized the wind as a creative force that reimagines fresh new seasons ahead. Later he calls on the wind to “make me thy lyre” as he records the draft of an eternal poem. Now I know how he must have felt when he was inspired by these powerful forces as he set it all down in words. I feel this, too, as I find myself searching for the right words to give permanence to my experiences.

When winter finally comes, I will think of Emily Dickinson. She had no aversion to bad weather as she piloted her way through the morning snow in Amherst, Mass. She wrote how the snow “... sifts from leaden sieves and powders all the woods.” Such is winter: an infinitely creative force. Like a busy architect, it sculpts and re-creates the landscapes in an endless effort to redesign the vistas ahead. Snow falls and erases what was in order to reimagine what will be. For me, a walk through fresh snow with Emily becomes an exercise in creativity that offers fresh landscapes for my imagination.

As the years rush by, I rely on my poetic calendar for company while I walk through the seasons. I am never alone as I travel with those friendly poets who turn each step into a work of art that warms the heart and maps the boundaries of my human experience.