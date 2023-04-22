It was March 2020. You remember. Parents became teachers. Teachers became screen actors. Screen actors were out of work. Those of us not of the working generation became … alone. We were quarantined. Isolated.

Isolation was a physical presence. It was a physical absence. Our voices echoed in the hallway. We cooked too much food. We rearranged furniture. We stared out windows. We worried. Some of us dove into exercise, others into eating. Some took up painting, woodworking or sewing. In truth, we were often too listless for any of it.

It was on one of these listless mornings that I took my friend Joan’s suggestion and tuned into the podcast, “Poetry Unbound.” Pádraig Ó Tuama, in his mesmerizing voice, was reading poetry to me. I had been adrift, cut off, but here I had found a connection with someone who understood the emptiness of others and was ready with words to fill it. Each morning, I would lie on my bed and let the words wash over me and through me and day by day, I felt a healing begin.

Joan and I had talked on and off for years about getting together to write poetry, but it had never quite taken off. However, what about reading poetry? That idea had promise. We brought it up to our book group, and Colleen was in. Joan invited Susan and Karima. I invited Judy. Now, since we couldn’t meet in person, we needed a strategy. Along came the technology learning phase and the blessings of Zoom. And there we were: six women of a certain age, on screen every Tuesday, reading and talking about poetry. The “Poetry Sisters” was born.

We opened ourselves to the poems and to each other. By week three we were bonded. We now had a reason to get dressed on a Tuesday. Ready at our screens, from home or away, we showed up in anticipation of someone’s sad or hilarious story; to see whose hair had or had not been lost or cut or curled; to check on the state of each of our families, our home repairs, our gardens. Then there were the poems; three each week. The poets reach us through our voices, each reader bringing her heart to the poem.

Some delight us, some anger us, some mystify us, a few of them to this day we still can’t figure out. It is the very nature of poetry that it does not allow for a superficial response. We listen with care, challenge assumptions, ask hard questions and respond with honesty and generosity. For three years now, our Tuesday afternoons together have been an anchor, a lifeline, a source of companionship, safety, ideas and beauty.

We have met so many poets along the way, both local and international, famous and obscure. Saying their names is its own poem: Baraka, Bass, Lorde – Limoń, Berry, Bishop – Ginsberg, Gorman, Olds – Bianco, Pinsky, Dennis – Yeats, Lee, Momaday – Rilke, Roethke, Williams – Harjo, Frost, Hayes. They have carried us through all the trials and triumphs we have faced together.

We have celebrated milestones, suffered myriad losses, braved our fears and shared our stories – all through the intimacy of reading poetry. At Thanksgiving we found poems of abundance and gratitude. In winter, snow and solitude. In spring, renewal and hope. And there were always more.

There are always more poems, and so the Poetry Sisters will endure. On any given Tuesday afternoon you can find us in front of a computer in our kitchens or on our patios listening intently, speaking excitedly, laughing uncontrollably at a screen, six loved and loving faces talking poetry.