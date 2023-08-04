Most of us were driven indoors during the pandemic, and many people remain wary of exposing themselves to a possible viral threat. Our field of vision has narrowed in one way and, perhaps, expanded in another.

I’m reminded of Robert Frost’s “The Oven Bird”: “The question that he frames in all but words/Is what to make of a diminished thing.”

America’s favorite poet finds a remedy for loss in the natural world. Like our great mid-19th century philosopher-poets, Emerson and Thoreau, Frost helps us find ways to deal with life’s imposed limitations by looking for expanded meaning in the woods and streams of New England: “The Sound of Trees,” “Birches,” “West-Running Brook.”

I thought of Frost when we were housebound: How could we continue to grow and expand after sheltering in place? Was there any way to expand the circle of our lives as the virus reduced its circumference?

Frost’s “An Old Man’s Winter Night” came to mind as I found myself looking through the window of my writing-room at nearby rooftops: “All out-of-doors looked darkly in at him.”

Then, one morning, the angles of these roofs looked like the Paris I first saw from the window of a DC-6 as it prepared for a landing one summer when I was a student. My neighbors’ peaks were providing a form of stationary travel.

On another morning, the geometry of my neighbors’ homes resembled the lines of cubist paintings where observation and imagination become one.

More recently, my fanciful shifts of point of view suggested a healing approach to current viral forms of political claustrophobia in which opposing parties see nothing when they look across the aisle but threatening rivals.

Each of us can make a list of antagonists whose existence we insist upon in order to justify our prejudices and undeserved assertions of superiority. We need to look at others in more complex ways.

Now that I’m working out again in my familiar gym, I find that I’m going out of my way to be more open with acquaintances and to try to see them in fresh ways, even my political opposites. Tunnel vision is useful in a tunnel, but limiting on the open road of life.

A character says in Jean-Paul Sartre’s play No Exit: “Hell is other people.” Will Rogers says, “I never yet a man I didn’t like.”

Walt Whitman shouts, “I send my barbaric yawp over the roofs of the world.”

Most of us can share either one of these opposing attitudes on a given day, but it’s more likely, if we open ourselves to others, we’ll discover that each person deserves an elusive Rembrandt-like portrait.

In an effort to expand the circle of our experience post-Covid-19, we can, according to contemporary neuroscience research, diminish the impact of old feelings of loneliness by enriching established relationships and forging new ones.

We may be able to expand our social-political horizons by looking at the people whose opinions we find threatening as if were meeting them for the first time when we next see them.

Frost has something to say about this encounter in “Mending Wall”: “Before I built a wall I’d ask to know/What I was walling in or walling out ... .” If none of my proposals seems practical, I suggest reading a volume of Frost if you didn’t during the pandemic. No negative reactions are possible.