My View: Plumb tuckered out from a watery siege

We downsized, sold our house in this hot real estate market, got a great price and squandered it on this generous “Senior Apartment.” It comes with maid service and the meals are wonderful, once you master the time constraints and telephone-internet menu.
It wasn’t easy to jam the rest of our furniture in here. The deacon bench obscures our brass-bound mahogany chest, an Air Force souvenir from Korea 60 years ago. Two couches in the living room are a lot but Lyn loves napping on the big plush one and the one with the spindles was my mother’s.
Like much of Amherst, this senior complex is built on what was once the Glacial Lake, Tonawanda, so it is a setup for sewer problems. After a spell of rain, the toilet in the big bathroom wouldn’t flush.
I had not discarded my plunger. I plunged, with no success. “Not to worry,” Lyn said, “call maintenance. Someone’s on the grounds 24/7.”
I called and he showed up. “No problem.” He had a magnificent, oversized plunger, which, he advised me, was “the right tool for the job,” in contrast to mine.
He plunged away with great vigor and no success. He eyed the pricey bathtub we had to install. (The administration replaced all tubs with showers just before we arrived.) I had half-filled the tub with water, hoping that evaporation would moisten the dry air here that was plaguing my nose.
“Pull the plug, he said, it’s got something to do with this.” I was hesitant. He was insistent. He was our lifeline, so I pulled the plug. The gush of water filled the system, poured out the shower drain in the smaller bathroom and came creeping down the hall.
The next half hour we swept, bailed and used a ton of towels from housekeeping to stem the flood of mildly odorous but clear sewer water.
“Not to worry,” the maintenance man assured us. “I have a call in to our plumber. He’ll be here in an hour.”
An important Bills game was in progress, which may be why the plumber never came. We made it through the night, with the aid of a commode.
I was up early in the morning, plunging, to no effect. The next maintenance shift responded to our call, as people on our sewer line started showering and flushing. Water poured up out of the shower drain. The head of maintenance arrived with a crew. We pounded on neighbors’ doors, entreating them, “Please don’t flush.”
I went in to advise one neighbor. As we spoke, he flushed, the water rose in his shower basin and his dog escaped. Another offered, “I’m a hydraulic engineer … but in a different field. I’ve been here four years, this never happened.”
The maintenance supervisor called another plumber as the water gained on us, pouring down the hall toward our bedrooms. The crew deployed more towels and brought in a water vacuum. The plumber ran a “snake” down the system, returning roots and twigs, but the water kept coming.
The maintenance chief took me aside. “This is going to take time. If you have some place you can go, you’d better.”
In downsizing, we had not discarded our little condo on the Lake Erie bluffs near Chautauqua. We packed necessities and took off for two days to ponder our prospects.
Epilogue: Maintenance and housekeeping did an exemplary job protecting our things and cleaning up, the sewer was repaired, tiny pavement ants were tended to by the exterminator and the black specks I thought might be bedbugs turned out to be lint.