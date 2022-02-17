My View: Plumb tuckered out from a watery siege

We downsized, sold our house in this hot real estate market, got a great price and squandered it on this generous “Senior Apartment.” It comes with maid service and the meals are wonderful, once you master the time constraints and telephone-internet menu.

It wasn’t easy to jam the rest of our furniture in here. The deacon bench obscures our brass-bound mahogany chest, an Air Force souvenir from Korea 60 years ago. Two couches in the living room are a lot but Lyn loves napping on the big plush one and the one with the spindles was my mother’s.

Like much of Amherst, this senior complex is built on what was once the Glacial Lake, Tonawanda, so it is a setup for sewer problems. After a spell of rain, the toilet in the big bathroom wouldn’t flush.

I had not discarded my plunger. I plunged, with no success. “Not to worry,” Lyn said, “call maintenance. Someone’s on the grounds 24/7.”

I called and he showed up. “No problem.” He had a magnificent, oversized plunger, which, he advised me, was “the right tool for the job,” in contrast to mine.