My View: Please, Mr. Postman – my long-distance love

The sound of paper shredding filled the air as I struggled to take the note out of the envelope. I began to stare at his handwriting for a few seconds, analyzing it. His handwriting was normally much sloppier than this. Before he left, I was never able to read his handwriting due to how fast he would write. It looked as if he took his time to write this without rushing through it.

“Dear Cece,” he wrote at the top of the paper, using my nickname. Some of his words made me laugh, others made me cry. The whole left side of the paper was black-and-white pictures of young people who had served. Ironically, as I cried, I read the words “Please try not to cry as you read these.” I smiled slightly as I wiped my tears, trying to make sure that a drop of my salty tear wouldn’t land on the paper and ruin the pen ink.

Once I finished the first letter, I would grab my notebook and a pen and instantly begin writing back. While my music still played, I began to fill the paper with words, going into detail about everything that had happened. I would be so caught up in writing that I wouldn’t even notice when I made it to the bottom of the page.