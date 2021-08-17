My View: Please, can we put ‘awesome’ to rest?

About a week ago, my wife and I had finished an especially good dinner at a local restaurant, and I expressed this to our waitperson. I expected him to say something like, “That’s great – we like to hear this!” or, “I’ll make sure I let our chef know” or maybe, “I’m glad the meal met with your expectations, sir!”

But what did I get? “AWESOME!”

Arggghhh – I’m being attacked, overwhelmed, inundated, surrounded by, and pummeled with “awesome” for anything I say or do that has a scintilla of positivity. Can the word be given a timeout?

Back in the day I would give a presentation or write a book, and when someone liked what I said or wrote the response would be, “That had a nice effect on me,” or, “I especially enjoyed the last point of your speech,” or, “Chapter X really hit home for me,” but what do I get now? “Awesome!”

In days of old I would visit my dental hygienist for a regular cleaning. While giving me a review of my efforts thus far she would say, “They look nice – good job!” or, “Your cleaning efforts are paying off,” or, “I can see you’ve been flossing regularly.” But what do I hear now? “Awesome!”