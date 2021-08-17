My View: Please, can we put ‘awesome’ to rest?

About a week ago, my wife and I had finished an especially good dinner at a local restaurant, and I expressed this to our waitperson. I expected him to say something like, “That’s great – we like to hear this!” or, “I’ll make sure I let our chef know” or maybe, “I’m glad the meal met with your expectations, sir!”
But what did I get? “AWESOME!”
Arggghhh – I’m being attacked, overwhelmed, inundated, surrounded by, and pummeled with “awesome” for anything I say or do that has a scintilla of positivity. Can the word be given a timeout?
Back in the day I would give a presentation or write a book, and when someone liked what I said or wrote the response would be, “That had a nice effect on me,” or, “I especially enjoyed the last point of your speech,” or, “Chapter X really hit home for me,” but what do I get now? “Awesome!”
In days of old I would visit my dental hygienist for a regular cleaning. While giving me a review of my efforts thus far she would say, “They look nice – good job!” or, “Your cleaning efforts are paying off,” or, “I can see you’ve been flossing regularly.” But what do I hear now? “Awesome!”
There were also those years when I would bake a dessert for a party or some other event, and someone would say to me, “I really liked your cookies,” or “that’s one great-looking cake,” or, “Can you give me the recipe for your blueberry pie?” But no more; all I hear now is “awesome!” And there were the students who would give me end-of-course evaluations, writing, “Great course, professor, my writing has really improved,” or, "This class will help me in my professional job,” or, “You made the lessons interesting and fun, professor.” But no more. The only response is: “Awesome!”
There was a time when “awesome” really meant something special, that one was being complimented in an outstanding manner. It felt good, it made one smile, it was a warm memory. But no more. “Awesome” is now no more than a glint of sunlight, a weak handshake, a faded color, a slightly upturned lip. Its impact is as if one said “the” or “as” or “it” or “about”: words that simply roll around in the annals of our vocabulary without any special significance except to exist for future use with no exceptional meaning.
I can see it coming, oh, yes, it is not too far off. My wife and I will be attending the symphony orchestra, and on the program will be “Awesome Springtime, for strings and horns, in C minor.” … We will visit a nursery to buy plants for our garden, and one of the recommendations will be “a lovely new rose called Dusty Awesome.” …
Those TV pharmaceutical ads that are so pervasive will soon offer a new pill: “Awesome XR, to fight off the blues and blahs.” … Universities will soon be offering courses titled “The Psychology of Awesome for a New Age,” and there will be a new upscale housing development, “Awesome Acres, the Best in 21st Century Living.”
I am resigned to the World of Awesome; I know it’s not going away anytime soon. But I shan’t ever use that word again. And please: If you like anything I’ve mused on here, just a brief “thanks” or “nice thoughts” or “you are right” will do. If you are tempted to respond with “awesome,” do remember: It is my kryptonite, my poison ivy, my fingernails on a chalkboard. And that certainly is anything but awesome.