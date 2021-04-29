My View: Please be a hero and get a vaccine

It was 23 years ago that a miracle saved my life, and I am hoping that you will help me – and so many others – continue to live our miracles. I received a double lung transplant in 1998 after a lifetime of lung problems that were caused by a rare genetic flaw. Over the years, my lungs became so scarred from lung infections that I developed end-stage lung disease, which necessitated a lung transplant.
The tragic reality is that at least 17 people die each day while waiting for an organ transplant, so I was one of the very lucky ones. Due to the extraordinary compassion of donor families – at the exact time that they are in the depths of their grief – transplant recipients are given the gift of a second chance at life.
In the past 23 years, I have lived a life of joy and – to the best of my ability – service to others. I have meticulously followed the daily medical protocols prescribed by my doctors in an effort to survive. An essential key to success for transplant recipients is being diligent about taking a variety of immunosuppressant drugs on a regular schedule for the rest of their lives. These medicines enable the body – which will forever see the transplanted organ as foreign – to work with the organ rather than to reject it, as the drugs suppress the body’s immune response.
Of course, suppressing one’s immune system brings with it the risk of infection, cancer and other issues. This is true for all those who are immunocompromised for any reason, including transplant, chemotherapy and a host of chronic diseases. As it turns out, Covid-19 is an additional risk that we immunosuppressed folks did not expect.
In March, Johns Hopkins Medicine researchers published a study that demonstrated that only 17% of immunosuppressed patients produced any detectable antibodies against the SARS-CoV-2 virus after vaccination. “This is in stark contrast to people with healthy immune systems who are vaccinated, nearly all of whom mount a sufficient antibody defense against Covid-19,” said the study’s lead author, Dr. Brian Boyarsky, a surgery resident at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine. As a result, immunocompromised people are at a much higher risk of contracting Covid, even after being vaccinated. That is why we need you.
Since there is such a small chance that immunosuppressed people like me will produce enough antibodies from vaccination to protect ourselves against Covid, we must depend on herd immunity to avoid contracting the disease. As you know, herd immunity occurs once a large enough percentage of people receive the vaccine that the disease is rendered powerless and unable to spread.
Since contracting Covid can be catastrophic for lung transplant recipients, I am hoping that you will be a hero for all of us. By being vaccinated, you can protect yourself, as well as your family, friends, community members and countless others who are immunocompromised for a variety of reasons.
I hope that you will enable all of us who are immunosuppressed to continue our journeys by getting vaccinated against Covid. Although we have been vaccinated – and scrupulously follow all of the Covid protective measures such as mask-wearing and distancing – we still need you. Please be our heroes.