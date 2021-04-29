My View: Please be a hero and get a vaccine

It was 23 years ago that a miracle saved my life, and I am hoping that you will help me – and so many others – continue to live our miracles. I received a double lung transplant in 1998 after a lifetime of lung problems that were caused by a rare genetic flaw. Over the years, my lungs became so scarred from lung infections that I developed end-stage lung disease, which necessitated a lung transplant.

The tragic reality is that at least 17 people die each day while waiting for an organ transplant, so I was one of the very lucky ones. Due to the extraordinary compassion of donor families – at the exact time that they are in the depths of their grief – transplant recipients are given the gift of a second chance at life.

In the past 23 years, I have lived a life of joy and – to the best of my ability – service to others. I have meticulously followed the daily medical protocols prescribed by my doctors in an effort to survive. An essential key to success for transplant recipients is being diligent about taking a variety of immunosuppressant drugs on a regular schedule for the rest of their lives. These medicines enable the body – which will forever see the transplanted organ as foreign – to work with the organ rather than to reject it, as the drugs suppress the body’s immune response.