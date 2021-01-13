My View: Playoffs stir emotions for the dearly departed

My brother Matt’s life ended suddenly on a cold and rainy Sunday morning in December 2013. He was 30 years old. Matt was an avid runner, seemingly healthy, when a rare, congenital disease presented itself and took him from us instantly.
Matt was the biggest Bills fan I knew. It’s been seven years but to this day, he is the first person I think of when the clock hits zero with the score in our favor.
As the Bills Mafia watched our team cruise on a seven-game win streak, clinch the playoffs, win the division, and finally win a playoff game, I couldn’t help but notice that Matt wasn’t the only “huge” Bills fan gone too soon. In the last few days and on multiple occasions, I’ve read articles and seen posts on social media, rooting on our beloved Bills while putting in a special request that the squad pulls this one out in a special, loved one’s memory.
I know I take extra notice of these messages and stories given the empathy factor. Experiencing an untimely loss has made me hypersensitive when hearing of someone else’s untimely loss. It’s a level of relatability and connection to a kind of pain that you only know if you’ve ever felt it and you wouldn’t wish on anyone in the world.
A billboard for a man described as "the representation of every Bills fan” will be visible to thousands Saturday as the Bills host the Colts in the first playoff game since 1996 in Orchard Park.
In the days and years since Matt’s death, recalling his passion for the Bills, his excitement for the Super Bowl era, or stories like the time he stood in line like a little kid to get Jim Kelly to sign a jersey – have all become immense sources of comfort and happiness for my family. The shared memories are often a catalyst to long text threads that let us imagine what he would be thinking today or how much he would love our unstoppable franchise quarterback and the whole “process.”
Last Saturday, that autographed Jim Kelly jersey hung right next to the TV while we agonized over that nail-biting finish. When a call would go our way, I couldn’t help but give a nod to the jersey and picture my brother watching from above. (Though I am thinking that Matt must have been refilling his Pepsi during that missed fumble call.)
While we want the team to be focused on the game plan and winning of course, I sometimes wonder if they realize the greater purpose they are serving in this community. Perhaps it’s fuel for their fire, and if not, it should be. Whether helping families like mine carry on or acting as a beacon of hope through a challenging year for all of us, their contributions far outweigh the game itself.
It’s been 25 years since we witnessed what happened this past Saturday. In that time, many fans finished their respective races without tasting that redemption we all realized as our resilient Bills hung on to advance.
So, if it’s not too much to ask, Coach McDermott, Josh Allen and the whole crew, can you do a favor and think of Matt this weekend? Can you think of all of them, the Bills faithful who don’t get to watch these days unfold?
Think of Angela, Bob, Homer, Hippo, Bill, J.B., Chris, Ezra, Patricia, and the countless other Bills fans who never got to see this day return but wanted it with all their heart. Survive and advance for them. Go, Bills!