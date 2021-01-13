My View: Playoffs stir emotions for the dearly departed

My brother Matt’s life ended suddenly on a cold and rainy Sunday morning in December 2013. He was 30 years old. Matt was an avid runner, seemingly healthy, when a rare, congenital disease presented itself and took him from us instantly.

Matt was the biggest Bills fan I knew. It’s been seven years but to this day, he is the first person I think of when the clock hits zero with the score in our favor.

As the Bills Mafia watched our team cruise on a seven-game win streak, clinch the playoffs, win the division, and finally win a playoff game, I couldn’t help but notice that Matt wasn’t the only “huge” Bills fan gone too soon. In the last few days and on multiple occasions, I’ve read articles and seen posts on social media, rooting on our beloved Bills while putting in a special request that the squad pulls this one out in a special, loved one’s memory.

I know I take extra notice of these messages and stories given the empathy factor. Experiencing an untimely loss has made me hypersensitive when hearing of someone else’s untimely loss. It’s a level of relatability and connection to a kind of pain that you only know if you’ve ever felt it and you wouldn’t wish on anyone in the world.

