My View: Playing it forward after a hockey thrill

There was a lot of coverage regarding the Bills’ Emmanuel Sanders and the young man, Dylan DiMaggio, to whom he gave a football after scoring a Buffalo touchdown. Many commented on the expression of joy and the unforgettable experience to be forever imprinted on the boy.
That event triggered my own memory of an experience in “The Aud” in the late 1960s with the AHL’s Buffalo Bisons. As the players walked from the ice to the locker room, a player, Barclay Plager, placed a puck in my hand as I reached out to touch his glove. I was 8 years old and he was a giant of a man to me.
I fell in love with the game of hockey from that moment forward. I attended as many Bisons and then Sabres games as I could. I still recall lying in bed with my transistor radio listening to Bisons and then Sabres games on the radio.
I played street hockey with my friends in any space could find. I also played ice hockey in yards of friends that created rinks in the winter months. I never played organized hockey during those years but certainly learned to skate and shoot through the simple pleasure of playing the game.
I was thrilled when my high school, Bishop Fallon, began its inaugural hockey program my freshman year. I made the team primarily because I could skate and ice hockey wasn’t that popular as an organized sport in the 1970s. Hockey was in its infancy as a high school sport and nowhere near the competitive skill level of today’s game.
After high school, I only played bar league or pickup hockey but my love for the game never waned. I often reflected on that night my older brother, Denis, brought me to that Bisons game and how that awesome moment with Barclay inspired me to play the game. I still play an annual alumni hockey game with the Buffalo School of Dental Medicine plus what to me is another very significant game. That is the 11 Day Power Play Community Shift. I have played for the last three years and will play again in November.
This annual event raises donations for Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, Make-a-Wish and Camp Good Days and Special Times, all great causes. One cause hoping for a cure and the others bringing joy and unforgettable experiences to those with critical illnesses.
The simple moment when that hockey puck, with the classic Pepsi cap logo of the Buffalo Bisons, was laid into my open palm was a simple but unforgettable experience. My participation in the 11 Day Power Play raises funds to provide something similar or even greater for someone suffering from a terrible illness.
I can certainly drag my old legs out on the ice and challenge my cardiovascular system if it brings hope or joy to one person, the same thrill experienced by Dylan and me during that brief encounter with a professional Buffalo athlete.
My wish would be that the current Buffalo hockey team would offer me a one-day NHL contract at the league minimum and I could in turn transfer that one-day paycheck to the 11 Day Power Play charities. That is just a dream, but if you are able, do what you can to support this annual event.