My View: Playing it forward after a hockey thrill

After high school, I only played bar league or pickup hockey but my love for the game never waned. I often reflected on that night my older brother, Denis, brought me to that Bisons game and how that awesome moment with Barclay inspired me to play the game. I still play an annual alumni hockey game with the Buffalo School of Dental Medicine plus what to me is another very significant game. That is the 11 Day Power Play Community Shift. I have played for the last three years and will play again in November.

This annual event raises donations for Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, Make-a-Wish and Camp Good Days and Special Times, all great causes. One cause hoping for a cure and the others bringing joy and unforgettable experiences to those with critical illnesses.

The simple moment when that hockey puck, with the classic Pepsi cap logo of the Buffalo Bisons, was laid into my open palm was a simple but unforgettable experience. My participation in the 11 Day Power Play raises funds to provide something similar or even greater for someone suffering from a terrible illness.

I can certainly drag my old legs out on the ice and challenge my cardiovascular system if it brings hope or joy to one person, the same thrill experienced by Dylan and me during that brief encounter with a professional Buffalo athlete.