My View: Playing for free can be liberating

I was kind of a late bloomer as a musician. Though I bought my first guitar with paper route earnings as a young teenager and subsequently taught myself to play, I did not begin as a public performer until my late 40s after I had upped my game with a couple years of too-long-delayed lessons.

My career as a teacher and teacher educator had given me a stage presence that facilitated my entry into the live music scene, starting with open-mic sessions and sitting in with friends, and moving on to solo performances once I had readied enough material.

A teaching colleague jibed that most musicians my age were having comebacks, not launching careers, but I was enjoying the new journey. Like a lot of performers, I participated in several acts to get out more often. Besides my classic-rock solo act, and a standards set that I played for seniors, I fronted some rock and blues bands, working my way up to about forty shows a year.

Across 20 years I got to play in some of Buffalo’s coolest joints, a bunch of big outdoor events, some private parties, three weddings and a funeral.

But bookings became harder to land as bar crowds became mostly younger than the music I was playing and my cohort was mostly at home in pajamas by the time my shows started. Then a couple things happened in quick succession: A long-standing monthly solo gig dried up and the pandemic shut down the live music scene altogether.

The sudden disconnect was anguishing and I found that the music I had been playing just made me sad. And I was not looking forward to the increasingly difficult scramble for gigs, but like a lot of musicians I had come to define my success not just by audience approval but by getting paid to play. Still ringing in my ears were the words of a booking agent: “People don’t want to watch old people play music; they want to see young people.”

A new path was foreshadowed a few years ago when a friend whose NYC dance company was coming to Buffalo lost their guitarist for a dance piece inspired by an uplifting encounter with a street musician. I happily filled in, not knowing that five years later that vision would liberate me from the business side of music and set me playing for free in public spaces. I did have some experience playing blues harmonica on the street in several American and European cities, generally outside laundromats where my clothes were washing and drying. And, of course, I’ve had the Joni Mitchell song, “For Free,” in my head since the late '60s.

So I spent the better part of a year crafting new solo guitar arrangements, while my bandmates fielded other offers and moved on. Finally, this summer I took to the street with a guitar, a battery-powered amp, a little sign declining tips, and the idea of playing it forward. I played 10 shows into the wind, half of them at Bidwell and Elmwood, the rest along the Riverwalk in Tonawanda, Delaware Park's Ring Road, and some small outdoor gatherings of friends.

My emergence as a street musician has been hugely satisfying and has included plenty of thumbs-up and kind words from motorists and pedestrians, people dancing and hanging out, and a dad on a bike with a toddler-trailer riding lazy circles around me.

If you see me next spring and summer, throw me a smile but no tips, thanks.