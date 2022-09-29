My View: Playground games teach skills needed for success as an adult

My story lives at the intersection of Minnesota, Lisbon and Cordova avenues.

It all happened right there, at School 63, bounded on all three sides by those streets. Located in the University District in North Buffalo, the school no longer exists as a city school. But in the time of which I write, the late 1950s and early 1960s, it “fed” Bennett High School in its academic heyday, as well as Bishop Fallon, Bishop Turner, St. Joseph's Collegiate Institute and other private secondary schools. This was the time of Kennedy and Khrushchev, Eisenhower and Elvis, Mantle and Maris, the Cuban missile crisis and classroom air-raid bomb drills.

The playground’s surface was hardscrabble: compacted asphalt, stones and gravel. No rubber mats, rounded edges or padded landings for us. You had to be able to think on your feet or your clothes and the skin beneath would pay a price. The 8-foot-high chain-link fence enclosing this play area put you in the mind of an army compound or a prison yard. This setting was a principal character in my life’s story.

The games we played there were also life lessons.

The first game was simple. It was called “Strikeout.” You drew a chalk square on the brick school building, which represented the “ball and strike” zone in baseball. You then got a reddish-brown solid rubber ball and a wooden baseball bat. All you needed for a game was a pitcher and a batter, no fielder or catcher; there were only balls and strikes with one out, a hit, a walk or a strikeout. The batter had a good eye or not, and a level, even swing or not. The pitcher had a good arm (or not) and curveballs and change-ups (or not). The game was a straightforward competition between pitcher and batter. We acquired balance and learned how to mix things up while still retaining control.

The second contest on this playground was a different game altogether: basketball. It was usually 2 against 2, ideally 3 vs. 3, but never 5 against 5. It was played against a wooden backboard with a metal-chain net. The “swish” this produced was loud and clangy compared to today. Third, it was conducted via thinking on one’s feet, involving the twisting and weaving of interacting feet and arms and hands, and – yes – the bobbing of one’s head and twitching of one’s eyes for stealth and trickery. This was more like the choreography of a ballet than the straightforward geometry of “Strikeout.” We learned teamwork, certainly, but also the razzle-dazzle of imaginative feinting and faking, concealing one’s intentions to score. It also took an eagle eye for the basket and dancer-like balance in evading the opposing players. Overall, playground basketball taught you how to succeed in groups, while playground baseball taught individual success. Both abilities are needed to succeed in American society.

I know that the playgrounds of my youth in the '50s and '60s are vastly different from the video-game and computer playgrounds of the '80s, 2000s and 2020s. But the skills learned and gained in the different eras are complementary: I learned how to live in a competitive, individual-centered environment, while succeeding generations learned how to live in a cooperative, group-centered milieu.

The thing to do is to combine the craftiness of Sandy Koufax and Bob Gibson, the timing of Michael Jordan and Larry Bird, the coordination of Mikhail Baryshnikov and Michael Jackson and the single-mindedness of Barack Obama and Bill Gates.