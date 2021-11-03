My View: Planting it forward in our field of dreams

One thing I missed while living in Florida was seeing the seasons change. Floridians told me I was looking in the wrong places. Their spring is ushered in by swarms of love bugs and daily rain; their autumn begins when hurricanes cease and snowbirds arrive. I missed our crisp fall air, skeins of honking geese and especially the technicolor trees.
I had always wanted to plant some trees, but our lot was too small. Then, 20 years ago, we acquired eight acres of vacant land adjoining our house lot. I dreamed of creating my own arboretum.
Trees provide shade in the summer, green up to herald spring, put on a show in autumn, and sequester carbon dioxide year-round. Also, having built shelves, bookcases and nightstands, I felt obligated to replace some of the trees that provided the lumber.
I soon found out that it was not as simple as digging a hole and plopping in a sapling. Of the five trees we planted after buying the land, three died within a couple of years. But one survivor, a pin oak, is now a sight to behold. It is about 40 feet tall, and at this time of year the leaves, starting at the top and spreading down like cherry syrup on a scoop of mint ice cream, turn from green to a burnished crimson.
To date, we have planted a couple dozen trees. By paying attention to drainage, soil pH, watering, fertilizing and fencing off the saplings to discourage the 200-pound locusts (aka deer) from stripping them, we have had better results.
You might think that eight acres would accommodate many trees, but it is getting harder to find good sites. Two parallel rights of way cross our land, one for the towers and wires that carry electricity from Niagara Falls south to Pennsylvania, and one for the underground pipeline that will carry natural gas from Pennsylvania north to Niagara County.
Anything growing on these 75-foot-wide strips of land gets clear cut every few years. At a meeting with the utility companies, I suggested they build a gas-powered electrical generating plant in Pennsylvania and use the fracked gas to generate the electricity needed down there; that way they wouldn’t need the pipeline or the high-voltage lines and we would have room for more trees. They were not amused.
Another obstacle is differing opinions about which species to plant next. My wife favors blossoming dwarfs and trees whose nectar, fruit or nuts will be enjoyed by the local fauna. I prefer long-lived trees that will grow to an imposing height and put on a show come fall. Unable to identify a native tree that does all of the above, we usually come home with more than one species.
I realize that by the time any of the trees we plant now are mature, we will not be around to enjoy them. And it’s not like we are living on an ancestral estate to which our children and grandchildren will return and pass on to future generations. So, are we making a risky investment of time and money whose benefits, if any, will likely accrue to total strangers?
I prefer to think that we are paying it forward, just as previous generations paid it forward, by planting the trees we see all around us. Some arborists claim that fall is the best time to plant a tree. Others say the best time is early spring. For myself, I agree with the Chinese proverb: “The best time to plant a tree was 20 years ago, the second best time is now.”