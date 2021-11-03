My View: Planting it forward in our field of dreams

You might think that eight acres would accommodate many trees, but it is getting harder to find good sites. Two parallel rights of way cross our land, one for the towers and wires that carry electricity from Niagara Falls south to Pennsylvania, and one for the underground pipeline that will carry natural gas from Pennsylvania north to Niagara County.

Anything growing on these 75-foot-wide strips of land gets clear cut every few years. At a meeting with the utility companies, I suggested they build a gas-powered electrical generating plant in Pennsylvania and use the fracked gas to generate the electricity needed down there; that way they wouldn’t need the pipeline or the high-voltage lines and we would have room for more trees. They were not amused.

Another obstacle is differing opinions about which species to plant next. My wife favors blossoming dwarfs and trees whose nectar, fruit or nuts will be enjoyed by the local fauna. I prefer long-lived trees that will grow to an imposing height and put on a show come fall. Unable to identify a native tree that does all of the above, we usually come home with more than one species.