My View: Pity the fruitcake, a much-maligned food

As we approach this holiday season, thoughts naturally turn to family gatherings, Christmas shopping, gift giving and foods of the season. Enter the holiday fruitcake.

This delicacy has developed into quite a polarizing topic of conversation. Let it be known that there are fruitcake lovers courageous and willing enough to “suffer the slings and arrows” associated with this holiday treat. Personally, I am one of those who enjoys fruitcake. In fact, you could call me a fruitcake lover.

Growing up, the holiday season was always a special time of the year for my family and me. Along with attending midnight Mass, passing out presents and the spirit of the season, my mother would always have the most delicious spread on the dining room table for the entire family to enjoy. Along with the mounds of shrimp, salads and pastries, my mother would always serve fruitcake.

Mom would cut a huge fruitcake into small pieces. This was no easy task, not only because of the nature of the cake itself, but because each piece had to be equal in proportion for each of the six children.