My View: Pity the fruitcake, a much-maligned food

As we approach this holiday season, thoughts naturally turn to family gatherings, Christmas shopping, gift giving and foods of the season. Enter the holiday fruitcake.
This delicacy has developed into quite a polarizing topic of conversation. Let it be known that there are fruitcake lovers courageous and willing enough to “suffer the slings and arrows” associated with this holiday treat. Personally, I am one of those who enjoys fruitcake. In fact, you could call me a fruitcake lover.
Growing up, the holiday season was always a special time of the year for my family and me. Along with attending midnight Mass, passing out presents and the spirit of the season, my mother would always have the most delicious spread on the dining room table for the entire family to enjoy. Along with the mounds of shrimp, salads and pastries, my mother would always serve fruitcake.
Mom would cut a huge fruitcake into small pieces. This was no easy task, not only because of the nature of the cake itself, but because each piece had to be equal in proportion for each of the six children.
But, let’s for a moment step back in time and examine the history of the fruitcake. Recently I went online and discovered some interesting and enlightening facts regarding its origins. The story of the fruitcake dates back to the days of the Roman Empire (you can Google it).
The original recipe consisted of mixed pine nuts, barley mash, pomegranate seeds, raisins and honeyed wines. This was also the staple diet for Roman soldiers.
In more modern times, it traces its roots to the Middle Ages. As dried fruits became more plentiful, fruitcake became a part of Western European cuisine. Upon the arrival of Europeans, most notably the English, fruitcake found its way to America’s shores. Because of its preservatives and the density of the cake, somewhat aided with the introduction of rum, fruitcake had a very extended shelf life.
But why has the fruitcake become primarily a holiday treat? And secondly, why is the fruitcake, in spite of the Christmas spirit it embodies, maligned by so many?
To quote the late-night host Johnny Carson, “There is only one fruitcake in the entire world and people keep passing it around.” That’s a funny line but in reality, annual fruitcake sales number $16 million in the U.S., primarily sold during the holiday season.
Carson’s successor on “The Tonight Show,” Jay Leno, had a regular guest called the Fruitcake Lady, Marie Rudisill, who came on to defend the product from its detractors.
The question now is, why is the fruitcake primarily a holiday treat? The short answer is that the cost of the ingredients made it very expensive to make. With that in mind, the fruitcake was reserved for special holidays.
To answer the second question, fruitcake became mass-produced and people felt that it was not the same as homemade fruitcake. To many it was tasteless and pasty.
I hope in some small way I have cleared up some of the issues and mysteries surrounding fruitcake.
In anticipation of my birthday – which falls within the holiday season – I can hardly wait for my wife, Ginny, to present me with my birthday fruitcake.