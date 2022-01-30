My View: Photographing kids in a smartphone world

Nearly every day, I write “so cute” next to each still picture and Facebook video of my great grandnephew whose first step, stair climbing and holiday outfit are proudly downloaded on his mom’s page.

The stages of babyhood are caught by mothers ever ready with their smartphones, a fairly new way of recording a child’s life. I think back to my own kids, who only made it to the photo album on their birthdays, opening presents under the Christmas tree, and wearing new outfits and carrying lunch boxes on the first day of school. There might have been a barber shop photo taken when Junior got his first professional hair cut. An indiscreet nude picture in the bathtub or on the bear rug would later become a total embarrassment when shown to the baby turned teen’s boyfriend or girlfriend.

Memorable moments of our kids’ lives were captured only if circumstances allowed. That is, if we could find where the camera was stored since the last time we used it – at that family event months before. Film and camera light bulbs had to be purchased in time for the First Communion or Bar Mitzvah, not always easy to do when priorities such as preparing for the big event trumped filming it for posterity.