My View: Photographing kids in a smartphone world

Nearly every day, I write “so cute” next to each still picture and Facebook video of my great grandnephew whose first step, stair climbing and holiday outfit are proudly downloaded on his mom’s page.
The stages of babyhood are caught by mothers ever ready with their smartphones, a fairly new way of recording a child’s life. I think back to my own kids, who only made it to the photo album on their birthdays, opening presents under the Christmas tree, and wearing new outfits and carrying lunch boxes on the first day of school. There might have been a barber shop photo taken when Junior got his first professional hair cut. An indiscreet nude picture in the bathtub or on the bear rug would later become a total embarrassment when shown to the baby turned teen’s boyfriend or girlfriend.
Memorable moments of our kids’ lives were captured only if circumstances allowed. That is, if we could find where the camera was stored since the last time we used it – at that family event months before. Film and camera light bulbs had to be purchased in time for the First Communion or Bar Mitzvah, not always easy to do when priorities such as preparing for the big event trumped filming it for posterity.
I hate to admit it, but we sometimes depended on a guest, a doting aunt, uncle or grandparent to arrive armed with a loaded camera ready to capture our child’s big moment. Ah, yes, there were always those annual school pictures. Here was a chance to get a quality photo, one taken professionally on studio quality paper. Notices sent home listing the date and time of the class pictures schedule were sometimes forgotten in the backpack. Even when parents were advised in time to select a proper shirt and comb hair with a straight part, the kids invariably disliked the finished photo.
“Please don’t send that ‘stupid picture’ to Grandma” was commonly heard plea when the professionally taken pictures finally arrived. Viewing photos was not as immediate in those pre-smartphone days. Sometimes, it took weeks for a busy parent to have the film developed and then to remember to pick up the finished product at the drug store, or wait for the mailman to deliver the packet.
We thought this rather cumbersome procedure would be done away with once Polaroid film was invented. Now, it was possible to have an instant representation of our kids, not just on their birthdays and special occasions, but anywhere they happen to be – the playground, on our vacation trips. If the first shot was not to our liking, we could try another picture by reposing the kids. The only problem was that these Polaroid pictures did not last. Colors faded over time, or even worse, colors were not true to their palette hues.
So here we are, 50 years since our adult children were kids, with an uneven record of their young years compared to today’s overphotographed youngsters. The only compensation is that our heirs will have fewer photo albums to go through when we pass.
That may also be true for today’s generation, as baby pics are erased from Mom’s smartphone to make room for more recent shots. Today’s memories will fade, much as did my generation’s Polaroid and missed photo opportunities.