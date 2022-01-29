My View: Pets give us lessons in how to live joyfully

My husband, Rich, and I made a conscious decision to get a puppy for our only daughter the month before she turned 10. It is a decision many of us contemplate at least once during our prime family years together, and the weight of this commitment was not lost on us.

We decided to welcome a dog that was child-friendly, adaptable to our home environment, and a breed we could nurture and love for life.

Rich is meticulous with research so he took the reins and found a breeder in Medina back in 2007. I will never forget the night the phone call came in from my husband and our daughter, Riana, announcing that they found our dog. They provided details like “he was one of the few left,” or “he has a pink marker on his tail,” and “the little guy actually found me.”

Buddy, our bichon frise, was born with the most fantastic tail that curled up expansively over his back. He weighed slightly over four pounds on the rainy Saturday in April when we took him home.

The breeder told us that Buddy’s history included a great grandfather who won Best in Show in Westminster’s Kennel Club Dog Show. We all threw out a bunch of names, but in the end Riana decided on Buddy because she was an only child and he was destined to be her companion.