My View: Pets give us lessons in how to live joyfully

My husband, Rich, and I made a conscious decision to get a puppy for our only daughter the month before she turned 10. It is a decision many of us contemplate at least once during our prime family years together, and the weight of this commitment was not lost on us.
We decided to welcome a dog that was child-friendly, adaptable to our home environment, and a breed we could nurture and love for life.
Rich is meticulous with research so he took the reins and found a breeder in Medina back in 2007. I will never forget the night the phone call came in from my husband and our daughter, Riana, announcing that they found our dog. They provided details like “he was one of the few left,” or “he has a pink marker on his tail,” and “the little guy actually found me.”
Buddy, our bichon frise, was born with the most fantastic tail that curled up expansively over his back. He weighed slightly over four pounds on the rainy Saturday in April when we took him home.
The breeder told us that Buddy’s history included a great grandfather who won Best in Show in Westminster’s Kennel Club Dog Show. We all threw out a bunch of names, but in the end Riana decided on Buddy because she was an only child and he was destined to be her companion.
Over the years, Buddy probably trained us more than we trained him in perfecting the art of the walk. I remember laughing when our neighbor, commenting to Rich during his first walk with Buddy, said, “You have to be real comfortable in your manhood to walk that dog!”
We walked miles throughout Buddy’s lifetime and it wasn’t long before he fell in love. One day, Buddy spotted a Havanese named Roxy who lived around the corner. He immediately tried to impress her with his side-to-side swagger.
About a month after we brought him home, a friend gave me and my daughter matching journals to record our observations about Buddy. On 5/21/07, 9:20 p.m., my daughter wrote: “Today is Monday. Buddy is funny as usual. But today he is more quiet. He lays so funny and when I was taking a bath, he laid like a worm! It was hilariously funny!”
Dogs are faithful, loving, patient and forgiving. They hold their place in the family line when everyone else is reacting to a crisis. They remain steadfast when your friends are on vacation, when you are grieving the loss of your mother, or when you receive a cancer diagnosis.
Buddy was remarkable, not because he did all these things, but because he was a constant reminder of how one should live life – exuberantly. He loved his walks so much that at one point, we had to spell out W-A-L-K because he would get too excited and well, you know …
Buddy’s life was glorious and he responded to many monikers during his lifetime: Bud, Buddy Ray, Boo and Budster. Even during his twilight years, Buddy was still teaching and refining us. He reminded us to slow down, pay attention, develop tolerance, be playful and listen.
As a constant playmate for my daughter, Buddy’s temperament afforded him a willingness for theatrics that would easily test any other dog. Countless days found him sitting content and complicit while Riana tried every single Build-a-Bear outfit on him.
If you were to scroll through the camera roll on my daughter’s phone, the number of pictures of Buddy could easily number in the thousands. Buddy gave us almost 15 years of his brilliant life, and left a legacy of love. It was enough to teach us how to live. Thank you, Buddy.