I never really wanted pets – the mess, expense, responsibility of them.

For years, my kids asked and I steadfastly said "no." It was hard enough to keep the kids alive and happy without adding pets to my stress.

So it was with great surprise that my children were asked if they wanted to go with me to Ten Lives Club Cat Rescue. That day at work, I had heard about an injured cat found at the loading docks, hiding by a pipe trying to stay warm in the bitter cold.

When my son was little, he fell in love with an orange kitten I wouldn’t let him have. That, and knowing that the kitten could have frozen to death, just touched my heart.

When we went down to look at her, she was so little and scared. They wouldn’t let her come home with us initially because she was too sick. I kept saying, “We finally get a cat and it turns out it’s a lemon,” and so the name Lemon just stuck.

Then, a friend asked me if I wanted her mom’s cat because he couldn’t move into assisted care with her. This guy was the perfect cat. As soon as you would sit down, he would snuggle right in and, sometimes, lay his head on your chest.

He got along fine with Lemon and was definitely the cat in charge. After a few years, it was obvious that he was dying. When I took him to the vet, I could not stop sobbing.

I cried for weeks after euthanizing him, and even now, it makes me teary. I still miss that old guy.

When Covid-19 hit, it was really hard on my daughter, and I decided to let her get a dog. We registered with Nickel City Rescue. It was quite a rigorous screening process. They called my references and required filling out questionnaires and submitting photographs of the house and yard.

I had no idea how competitive getting a dog at that time was. We stalked the website every day and watched as cute critters were disappearing to other homes. But there were many other families looking for pets during Covid-19.

Finally, we got a call that a white mini doodle was available. There had to be a home visit with the foster parent before we could have him.

We also had to have records of rabies shots for the cat, a collar and tag with a name for the new dog and dog food.

He came in wild, tearing around the house and chasing the cat. The foster mom said there was a family before us that passed him over, but I knew that this high-energy dog would be perfect for my high-energy daughter. He is sweet and has a big personality.

I’d like to say that I am now a pet convert, but that isn’t exactly true. It is not fun dealing with cat fur, hair balls and shredded furniture. Also, now that my daughter has gone away to school, I am the one looking after the dog. He does get me out walking far more than I have ever done before, but it can be hard making sure he isn’t left too long on his own. Luckily, I have friends and neighbors that will take him out for me when I’m in a pinch – and then I have dog guilt.

There have been times during this last long, cold, dark winter when the cat is on my lap and the dog is snuggled next to me, when I wonder why I waited so long. That lasts until the 50th time the dog wants to go back out, only to bark that he wants to come in three minutes later.

Pets are a mixed blessing many of us can’t live without.