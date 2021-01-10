My View: Personalized gifts in an online age

Christmas and Chanukah gifts have all been opened. Wrappings trashed, boxes flattened. Oh how fun it is to go online and use our gift cards to purchase hearts’ desires. Amazon’s fortunes have increased a thousand-fold. I have found the perfect raincoat and the next popular book to read.

The joy of choosing from menus for takeout, using restaurant gift cards, is magical. Anderson’s, Red Lobster, Chef’s, Charlie the Butcher and many more eateries are surviving from takeout patrons, especially while the virus keeps doing its dirty deeds. I could never give up my spaghetti parm or deluxe pizza.

So sweet, but unfortunately, the givers of these gifts are soon forgotten. Or, if like my husband, the certificates are misplaced. They may even require me to remind him, gently without malice, to use them when I find them, dying from potential expiration, at the back of our desk drawer.

Shopping online is definitely not for him. Barnes and Noble is his favorite in-person shopping venue, even if their CD supply is too meager for his taste. I also must confess to finding a forgotten gift card in a file folder I had pragmatically created for this special purpose, in the first place. The best organization plans, I admit, may soon be forgotten to be implemented.