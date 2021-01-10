My View: Personalized gifts in an online age

Christmas and Chanukah gifts have all been opened. Wrappings trashed, boxes flattened. Oh how fun it is to go online and use our gift cards to purchase hearts’ desires. Amazon’s fortunes have increased a thousand-fold. I have found the perfect raincoat and the next popular book to read.
The joy of choosing from menus for takeout, using restaurant gift cards, is magical. Anderson’s, Red Lobster, Chef’s, Charlie the Butcher and many more eateries are surviving from takeout patrons, especially while the virus keeps doing its dirty deeds. I could never give up my spaghetti parm or deluxe pizza.
So sweet, but unfortunately, the givers of these gifts are soon forgotten. Or, if like my husband, the certificates are misplaced. They may even require me to remind him, gently without malice, to use them when I find them, dying from potential expiration, at the back of our desk drawer.
Shopping online is definitely not for him. Barnes and Noble is his favorite in-person shopping venue, even if their CD supply is too meager for his taste. I also must confess to finding a forgotten gift card in a file folder I had pragmatically created for this special purpose, in the first place. The best organization plans, I admit, may soon be forgotten to be implemented.
It is a fine reminder to me as to how truly sweet it is to hold a physical gift and recall the person who presented me with a beautifully wrapped candy dish, a magnificently bound journal, a cozy throw or house slippers with a Bills theme; or perhaps a calendar, personalized with grandchildren’s photos. I think of a person’s smile, as I smile while washing a candy dish, or wrapping myself up in a gifted scarf. These gifts cannot be stashed in a drawer or file folder for future use.
Even with downsizing, seasoning my new smaller abode with gifts from Christmases or birthdays past has brought me moments of pleasure, recalling the people responsible for their gifts of thoughtfulness. I appreciate the time and effort it took for them to think of that special gift.
My daughters are wonderful gift-givers. They always include little loving notes. “I knew you would like this Polish cookbook,” or, “This quilted hand-bag had your name on it, Marmee. ” Every note in a card from my husband, a man of few words, hits the bull’s-eye of my heart.
My three best friends never fail to find the perfect gift and personalize it with a special initial, a hand-crafted treasure made with their own hands, or a pair of socks with a wine theme.
Even a handmade card or drawing from a child’s loving hand, or a handwritten note on a card from a loved one is cherished as a link in the chain of my life. They are never discarded with the year’s gift-wrapping paper.
I do appreciate gift cards, for sure. Don’t want them to stop being given. They not only keep me happy from not having to increase my own credit card balance with an impulse purchase, they also put Band-Aids on our ailing day-to-day economy.
My suggestion for future gift-giving is attaching a personal note or trinket to a gift card. This will count, for me, as a gift that keeps giving.