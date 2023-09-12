For most people, September heralds the beginning of the end of summer, and its onset sends different signals to the populations of Western New York. For children it signals the beginning of a new school year (causing some parental units to pop open the bubbly). For local sports fans, it ends the agonizing countdown to the start of football season and the beginning of hockey games. September anticipates the glorious days of October, the time for cooler temperatures, colorful foliage and the autumn sun.

Above everything else, though, September is the time for me and other members of my faith to celebrate the High Holidays, a 10-day period bookended by the Jewish New Year (Rosh Hashana) and Yom Kippur, the Day of Atonement. It’s the most solemn and meaningful time of our lunar calendar.

This period is also known as the Days of Awe. On Rosh Hashana, we celebrate the New Year and reflect on the passing of the old year, and most importantly on our conduct as individuals. It’s a period of intense introspection as we acknowledge and examine our misdeeds of the previous year, and seek reconciliation with those whom we’ve wronged in the days leading to Yom Kippur. This is the Day of Atonement, when through fasting and prayer we repent and resolve to be a better person.

Growing up, my family wasn’t terribly observant when it came to religious matters, but we attended on the High Holidays, like most other congregants. Most synagogues would have to open up a spare room and set out extra chairs for the occasion. As children, my brother and I would go to the kids’ service, while my parents dutifully sat with the other adults for a much longer, involved service. By the time I was old enough to join them, I had begun to take these matters much more seriously. I am far from devout, but there are certain passages that every year send a shiver down my spine, as I consider their ramifications.

Specifically, a major theme of Rosh Hashana service is the concept of the Book of Life, where each individual’s fate is determined and written down. “Who shall live, and who shall die.” A litany of possible fates is read aloud (and here I paraphrase), for those who will “perish from fire, from drowning, from conflict, from plague” and so forth. Thus, one’s fate is determined but can be changed before Yom Kippur through actions such as good deeds, charity and prayer. “On Rosh Hashana it is written, and on Yom Kippur it is sealed.”

The death of my son last year led me to rejoin my former congregation after many years of non-attendance. I would have thought his passing would have soured me on matters of faith, because Eric was a fine person who believed in his religion and its tenets. I feel the misdeeds he was guilty of, though, played a large role in his demise, as he never took good care of his physical self and brushed off any health concerns. Even so, that he would not have been written in the Book of Life is beyond my understanding. I sobbed during services last year when recounting his fate.

Maybe that’s the mystery of faith, that one can still believe in the face of personal tragedy. I’ll be at services again this year. I’ll think about the things I’ve done wrong and how to make amends. I’ll consider how I can be better and more than anything, I’ll pray we’re all written in the Book of Life.