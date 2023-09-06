We watch nightly the continuing televised political version of “let’s trash the other guy” and mentally shudder.

Here we go again, say those of us old enough to remember the turbulent ‘60s and ‘70s.

I hope not. We really don’t need this caustic internal division as a nation right now.

Continuing Covid infections, a ballooning national debt and a dozen other maladies beset our nation. Civility in public discourse is a tradition much ingrained in our national ethos. True, there have been nasty exceptions, but they are not the norm. Each night’s “trash the other guy” exhibition is both a national and international embarrassment for all Americans.

Competing political emotions run high, especially during presidential elections, but I don’t think I have ever seen a polarization of this magnitude in my lifetime, even during the turbulent Nixon years. And I have been through a few tough electoral seasons. We desperately need a national settling-in period right now, one where we can calmly take stock of who we are as Americans and where we think we are and where we should be going as a nation.

After carefully reflecting on who we are, people should then go out and vote for what they think is best for our country. This process is who and what we are all about here in America. The choices are certainly clear enough. I think that we sometimes forget that we are all together in this small American rowboat on a great big international ocean. And there are lots of bad guys out there waiting to send us all to the bottom.

Our fallen military heroes have earned us the title of “the land of the free and the home of the brave.” Whenever we travel abroad, I am extremely proud to display an American passport and be branded as one of those idealistic and generous people who have much helped the world become a better place in which to live.

In summary, I think that we need to remember all of the many travails that we have faced together as a nation. The Civil War, 9/11, the Great Depression and a dozen other calamities did not do us in. We are one people, with common ideals and aspirations. And in our free and open elections, we get to choose our leadership. It is a peaceful democratic process, much envied around the globe. The United States Constitution is a vibrant, living document, forged in the fires of revolution and dedicated to the proposition that all men and women can live together freely and equally. Let us remember those concepts during the coming months.

Whatever lies ahead of us, we will manage ably, like our fathers and mothers did before us. And our children and theirs will benefit from our legacy. Two hundred and forty years ago, a magnificent experiment in democracy was consecrated on the American continent. It has survived these many years because of the valor of its people and their dedication to truth, justice and the American way of life. We survived dozens of other national trials. We will get through all of this current division as well.