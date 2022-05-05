My View: Pedaling up a long hill of memories

I’m sitting on a cushy gray saddle on my pale yellow bike rhythmically pumping the pedals. There’s a long steep incline ahead of me but I’m ready. I can do this.

I brace against the brisk wind coming off the river, which is cooled by the ice floating lazily downstream. I push on with extra effort. The breeze is strong, making it hard to pedal.

My muscles are tight, fighting the urge to just relax as they drive the pedals forward propelling me up the hill. I have to will my legs to do what’s needed; they need coaxing not wanting to work so hard. I can hear each revolution of the pedals, a sort of grinding metal sound. That means the chain is too dry – I’ll have to remember to grease it when I get home.

My breathing is rapid, coming in short bursts. I need to slow it down. I take deeper breaths, long inhales and gentle exhales.

Ahhhh, that’s better. I’m in the groove now, going at a nice even pace. The cadence is like a heartbeat signaling life. It’s slow and steady up the hill.

I can see the top, a distant vision, but within reach. I’m wearing a goofy grin on my face, smiling because I’m in my happy place.

There’s no room for any stress, problems, worries or cares ... I’ve found my bliss, my meditative place.

It feels so good. All of it – even the icy wind. I feel confident and powerful. It reminds me of the freedom I felt with my first bicycle.

Johnny’s Bike Shop was next to my grade school. In the huge front windows were two beautiful sparkling blue Schwinn stingrays, one for boys and one for girls. I had never seen anything like them before. The chrome fenders, the sleek banana seats and great big curved handlebars were unique. These were the coolest bikes ever!

The girls bike was called the slick chick, and I wanted it –bad. Slick chick: How cool is that? I could picture myself on it racing through the neighborhood free as a bird, wind tossing my long blond hair behind me. I pleaded with my parents – please, please, please!

I wanted that bike. I wish I could remember getting it and how it felt to first ride it … but I don’t. I do know I loved that bike.

It was my introduction to freedom, to going where I wanted to go (within reason of course; I did have boundaries). That was the beginning of my love for bike riding.

That bike got me around for many, many years and it holds a place of honor in my living room even now. It’s the first thing you see when you come in the front door.

Yep, I have my first bike, my slick chick, sitting right in my living room. The thought makes me smile and then laugh as I make my way, still pedaling, up the long hill.

I’m getting closer to the top now, the end’s in sight. It’s leveling out a bit and I’m able to pedal a little faster, a little easier. My breathing is slowing. I’m getting a good workout feeling it in my legs, not painful – more like powerful.

I feel energized, like the battery bunny who keeps going and going and going.

Reaching the top of the hill could stand as a metaphor for many things but today it’s just what it is: reaching the top of the hill.

Stacey Adams strives to get the most fun out of every day, which usually includes a bike ride followed by reading a good book.