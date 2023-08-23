On the Fourth of July, we are all are red, white and blue patriots. I spent America’s Bicentennial overseas, assigned to an Army air defense artillery battalion on an air base. I enlisted in the VOLAR era, when the military transitioned from the draft to an all-volunteer army. My service earned me the G.I. Bill, which paid for most of my college education.

My service isn’t something for which I need to be thanked. I did volunteer, but not out of love of country or a sense of duty. I had had too much fun my freshman year of college and, deservedly berated for poor grades, I wanted to “get out of Dodge.” My job at the steel plant was good only for the summer. I couldn’t in good conscience ask my parents for more money for school. Joining the Army seemed the best alternative in that summer of 1973. I was never in danger of being sent to Vietnam. I spent two-and-a-half years in Germany after basic training at Fort Dix, N.J., and advanced training as an information specialist at Fort Harrison, Ind.

Data I’ve found indicates that as few as 10% of veterans saw combat. When someone thanks me for my service, I simply say, “You’re welcome.” I do not accept these thanks for myself; I accept on behalf of that small minority of men and women who risked their lives. Giving thanks is not enough. If we truly honor our veterans and support our troops, we ought to demand that our government stop sending our men and women where they do not need to be or to fight wars of choice.

We Americans have a shallow view of what it means to be patriotic. We are satisfied that the pledge is recited each morning in schools and that the national anthem is played at sports events. How meaningful is the pledge, though, as a daily rote exercise? The anthem is lip-service patriotism that requires no sacrifice to create a feel-good moment. If the anthem is so important, why is it not generally played wherever we gather for entertainment? Why is it not played before every shift where we work?

Every American can perform meaningful acts of patriotism. American corporations can prove their patriotism by bringing back jobs they have farmed out overseas. Manufacturing products in America with American labor is an act of patriotism. American businesses and individuals can show their patriotism by repatriating money they are hiding in offshore tax shelters. Our elected officials can prove their patriotism by relearning the ability to compromise. It could be considered an act of patriotism for politicians to self-impose term limits and stop treating elective office as a lucrative career choice.

I believe that you cannot love America without loving Americans. It is patriotic to show respect to our fellow citizens. It is patriotic to obey traffic laws; yes, using your turn signals is an act of patriotism. It is patriotic to use good manners in any encounter with your fellow Americans. It is patriotic to vote, and to vote for candidates who seek to better the lot of all Americans. It is an act of patriotism to become a role model your kids can emulate as they grow into patriotic Americans.

The pledge of allegiance and the national anthem – and the Constitution – are symbols of what America aspires to be. It is our duty as patriotic Americans to move this nation closer to its aspirations.