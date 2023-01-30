My View: Paris can be a city of pleasure and pain

After an absence of many years, I return to Paris to visit my brother and his wife. Their names are Robert and Victoria. Robert writes novels of espionage. He has lived in France since the 1970s and, with his wife, who comes from a distinguished French military family, owns a flat in the capital. The flat is located in the northern half of the city, on the rue du Faubourg St.-Martin, at the edge of a 200-year-old waterway known as the Canal St.-Martin.

The flat is too small for guests, so Bob has installed me in a hotel a 10-minute walk away. I have a bright airy room overlooking a widened extension of the canal – the Bassin de la Villette – a harbor filled with pleasure boats and restaurant barges.

It is a lovely area. People jog or stroll. Some play petanque, a game of bowls. I see around me the old and the young: men and women rambling arm-in-arm; small children on scooters; lovers clasped in close embrace. I see Arab women in headscarves and African exotics in flowing peacock robes.

The adjoining streets are a festive precinct of cafés, their sidewalk terraces shaded by awnings of brilliant yellow, red or green. One, with its seductive invitation to “boire, rire et manger” – drink, laugh and eat – inscribed on an overhang of canvas, sums up the spirit of place.

But perhaps the city has always been thus. It surely was in my time, and that was ages ago.

Today my brother and I take the Paris Métro from the Place de Stalingrad station to the Vavin stop, on the other side of the city. We will visit the old artists’ and writers’ outpost, Montparnasse, where my wife, Caroline, and I had set up housekeeping, such as it was, in a small hotel in the early 1960s.

Montparnasse is now an enclave of tourists seeking a raffish, bohemian Paris that no longer exists. But it is pleasant, still, to wander these streets and to amble past the terraces of the storied grand cafés – the Coupole, the Dôme, the Select, the Rotonde – that face one another across the broad expanse of Boulevard Montparnasse.

From the boulevard Bob and I walk up the rue Vavin. It is a street of shops and cafés. We cross Boulevard Raspail and continue on Vavin for a few steps until we reach No. 21, the Hotel Danemark. Seeing it again brings back the time when my wife and I had worked in the city, she for an agency of the United Nations, I for an American newspaper. The Danemark was in effect our first real home together, and we were happy there.

The proprietor’s name was Roger Nurit. I remember him as a robust young man with a thin handsome face. For those of us struggling to learn the language, he spoke French slowly with a clear, precise accent. His wife was a jolly woman called Jannine. They had two small children, a girl, Arlette, and a son, Jean.

It is Jean now who presides behind the front desk. He is a slim, fit-looking man of middle age. I ask for news of his family. We converse in French. His sister and mother are well, he says. His father has died. I tell Jean I am sorry to hear it. I speak of my wife. I tell him that she, too, is dead. He murmurs words of sympathy. My brother and I go on our way.

A day or two before I am scheduled to fly home I accompany my brother and his wife to an evening salon for artists and intellectuals given by friends of my brother’s, a wealthy couple living on the rue de Grenelle, the heart of one of the city’s oldest quarters. We are greeted by our hosts in a room aglow with paintings of the Renaissance. A sculpted frieze decorates the cornice of a 20-foot ceiling. A white-jacketed butler circulates silently, bearing a tray of champagne.

The room’s centerpiece is the Steinway that once belonged to the French avant-garde composer Erik Satie. An American pianist living in Paris has been engaged to play it for us. He performs pieces by Debussy and Ravel. And as the pianist’s fingers glide over the keyboard he turns toward his audience to explain how French orchestral modernism morphed a century ago into the American ragtime of Scott Joplin and the show tunes of George Gershwin.

The party breaks up at midnight and a taxi carries us back across the city to my brother’s flat. We chat for a few minutes in front of his door, and I take my leave. I walk along the deserted quays of the Bassin de la Villette to my hotel.

It's been a poignant but beautiful visit.