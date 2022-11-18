My View: Parents prefer to tell the most embarrassing stories

Nothing has been the same since my mother decided to become a writer. She started just a few years ago and hasn’t stopped. She writes about things that I consider private, and innocently asks me if she can publish the stories. I say I would rather her didn’t, as many of these stories focus on embarrassing incidents in my life.

After thinking it over, she decides the tales are heartwarming memories and proceeds to publish them. What can you do? Every so often, a story about a seemingly unimportant mishaps becomes public – much to my chagrin.

I was just thinking about the time she wouldn’t allow me to sell encyclopedias in North Carolina during my sophomore year in college. My father and I were so excited about this prospect. We thought it was a great opportunity for a summer job. We even went to an invite-only meeting for the few who were selected to sell. Lunch was served and, during the presentation, the parents of kids who sold the year before testified as to what a wonderful experience it was.

The parents were emotional, exclaiming about how well their children did selling encyclopedias. Tears of joy flowed as they recounted how much money their children made. One particularly passionate mother bragged about how her son bought her a BMW after a summer of selling. “For a mere one thousand dollars, your child can have this opportunity too!” they proclaimed. All this persuaded me and my father, but not my mother. After the event, my father and I wanted to celebrate my new adventure, but my mother angrily pulled her car next to ours and indignantly said she was going shopping instead. We could not understand her negativity.

Anton, the student who invited me, was a roommate of my close friend. He was in charge of recruiting people to sell the encyclopedias. Although I did not know him well, I trusted him. The caveat, though, was that I didn’t have the $1,000 and would require my parents’ help.

My mother was skeptical about this seemingly great opportunity. She decided to investigate. There was no Google then, so she called the Better Business Bureau. Whoever answered the phone proceeded to tell her “Absolutely do not allow your daughter to sell encyclopedias, in the summertime, in North Carolina!” Reportedly, the kids who did were stuck living in small, hot rooms and clustered together. The BBB rep also strongly warned my mother about my lugging heavy books in the 90-degree heat.

Needless to say, my father did not loan me $1,000 once he saw the situation more clearly. Gone were my exciting dreams as the reality of selling door to door sunk in. How could I have been so misled by someone I considered a friend? My father was no fool himself; he was a businessman. The heartfelt impassioned presentations by the other parents appeared to be odd but genuine. I will admit the crying over the BMW was a bit over the top.

I spent that summer searching for a job and landed employment at a fast food restaurant. No carrying around heavy tomes of knowledge and persuading families to buy them, just cashing out burgers and fries

My mother and I were recently reminiscing about this particular situation. She had been looking for a story, any story. She started tapping the kitchen table with her pen. I am sure this will appear in print soon.